Unidentified man shot Sunday night near Del Mar Park in Aurora

AURORA | Few details were released after an unidentified man was reportedly shot Sunday night while somewhere along East Seventh Avenue between Potomac Street and Del Mar Parkway, police reported in a tweet.

Police announced the shooting about 11:30 p.m. and asked the public to avoid the area as numerous officers investigated in the area.

Police did release any information about a possible suspect, nor the condition of the shooting victim.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.