Unidentified man shot dead inside northwest Aurora apartment

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while inside a northwest Aurora apartment, according to Aurora police.

Officers were called to an apartment complex about 2:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Alton Street in regards to a reported shooting.

“Officers discovered a man inside of an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound,

Aurora Sgt. Faith Goodrich said in a statement. “This man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

The shooting victim will be identified by coroner officials at a later date.

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and detectives are actively pursuing leads,” Goodrich said.”No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.