Unidentified boy ‘grazed’ in the leg during Aurora shooting Friday night

AURORA | An unidentified boy was struck in the leg by bullet Friday night during a shooting in central Aurora, police said.

Police were called to investigate a shooting that occurred sometime Friday evening in the 200 block of South Tucson Circle.

“A boy sustained a possible graze wound to the leg,” police said. “He was taken to the hospital by his parents and is being evaluated by doctors.”

Police said Friday at about 10:30 p.m. they had no suspect information and that the shooting was under investigation.