Two teens, ages 15 and 18, shot, wounded early Friday in northwest Aurora

AURORA | Two teenage males were shot and injured early Friday in northwest Aurora, both sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two shooting victims were identified only as being 18 and 15 years old.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. while the two were somewhere near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street in northwest Aurora, according to police.

Police said there was no information at the time about a suspect in the shooting.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.