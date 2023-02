AURORA | Two unidentified teenage pedestrians were hit by a car and injured, one critically, Wednesday night near East Colfax Avenue and Moline Street in Aurora, according to Aurora police.

Eastbound Colfax at Moline was closed at about 9 p.m.

Both of the teenagers were rushed to a nearby hospital, police said. “One with life-threatening injuries.”

The driver remained on the scene, police said.

