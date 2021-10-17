Two people in east-central Aurora shot Saturday evening

AURORA | One person was shot in the leg about 9 p.m. Saturday while in the parking lot of a strip mall at 10 S. Havana St. in Aurora and another shooting victim was found about an hour later nearby, police reported in a tweet.

About an hour after the first report at about 9 p.m., police said a second shooting victim was located in the 100 block of Kenton Street.

Police said the first shooting victim was a male, but no information was released about the second victim.

No other details were released.