Two men stab, shoot the other to death Saturday in Aurora during argument

AURORA | Aurora police say it appears one man stabbed and another man shot killed each other during a fight Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in northwest Aurora, police said.

Police were called to apartments at 1575 Galena St. at about 3:40 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Simultaneously, officers also located an adult male who was also seriously injured, possibly from being stabbed,” police spokesman Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “The male who sustained the gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital, where he has since been pronounced deceased. The male other male was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Witnesses told police that both of the men were involved in some kind of disturbance that led to them assaulting each other.

“A handgun and a knife were both located on scene,” Longshore said. “Detectives do not believe that there are any outstanding suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 730-913-7867.