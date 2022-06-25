Police make arrest after 2 men shot, 1 dead, in Friday night shooting in east Aurora

AURORA | Two people were shot and one died from gunfire injuries after a shooting police said occurred Friday night in a east-Aurora apartment.

Police arrested 27-year-old Kayan Arizona Cruz, at the shooting scene.

“He was taken into custody without a use of force,” police said in a statement. Officers said Cruz faces charges of second-degree murder.

Police were called to 880 S. Buckley Road at about 9:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a man in a car suffering a gunshot wound. The address is 7-Eleven store.

“When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police Sgt. Faith Goodrich said in a statement Saturday morning. “The male was transported to the hospital by Aurora Fire Rescue, where he remains in stable condition.”

Police did not identify the man.

The man was actually shot near 18100 East Kentucky Ave., police said, and they discovered there were possibly more gunshot victims.

The address is for Robinhood Condominiums.

“Officers went to the address and found one adult male inside the location who also had an apparent gunshot wound,” Goodrich said. “Sadly, that male was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Investigators said they have identified all involved parties at this time but are asking for the public’s assistance, police said.

The identify of the slain man will be released by coroner officials at a later date.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.