Triple shooting in Aurora Friday night leaves 1 woman dead, 2 men injured

AURORA | A woman was shot dead and two men wounded during a shooting Friday night at a church in central Aurora, police said.

Police were called to the area of Olathe Street and East Sixth Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. after reports of multiple people being shot.

The shooting occurred at the Faro De Luz Church, 538 Olathe St., police reported.

“An adult female was pronounced dead on the scene,” police said in a tweet. “Two adult males have been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.”

The two wounded me are expected to survive, police said.

“We don’t know that it was an event (inside the church) but we know there were several people inside of the church when this happened,” police said.

Police said the suspect was gone from the shooting scene by the time they arrived, and that the shooting did not appear to be random.

“We just know that one of the victims knew the suspect,” a police spokesperson told reporters after the shooting.

“We don’t know that it was an event, but we know there were several people inside of the church when this happened.”