Tri-County Health closes Aurora Walmart after employee coronavirus outbreak; 3 deaths

AURORA | The county health department that oversees Aurora has shut down a Walmart Supercenter in the city after multiple employees there contracted the novel coronavirus, and three people affiliated with the store died.

Authorities with the Tri-County Health Department on Thursday announced that a 72-year-old employee of the Walmart at 14000 E. Exposition Ave. and her 63-year-old husband both died after contracting COVID-19. The man in his 60s did not work at the store with his wife.

Another man in his late 60s who worked as a security guard at the Walmart also died as a result of the disease, health officials said.

As many as nine other Walmart workers have contracted the disease, though three of those people are awaiting official confirmation. Their conditions are currently unclear, according to Tri-County health officials.

The department that oversees nearly all public health decisions in Aurora issued an “order to close” to Walmart officials earlier on Thursday. The edict came “following a series of complaints received from employees and shoppers regarding the lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at one time, and employees not wearing masks or face coverings,” according to a news release.

Officials said Walmart staffers have thus far been cooperative with the mandated closure and ensuing investigation. The order will remain in effect until the county health department determines they can open.

“These deaths underscore the severity of the highly-contagious coronavirus, and the need for diligent safety precautions to prevent any further spread, including the wearing of masks,” Dr. John Douglas, executive director of Tri-County Health, said in a statement.

There have been at least 130 confirmed outbreaks of the new coronavirus at various facilities across the state, which are defined as two or more cases of the virus among workers or residents in a single two-week period, according to the state health department.

As of Thursday, there have been 11,262 confirmed cases in Colorado, and 2,237 of those people have been hospitalized. Slightly more than 550 people have died.