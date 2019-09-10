Trailer with $100K in fossils reported stolen in Aurora

AURORA | A trailer containing fossils worth more than $100,000 has been reported stolen from a Colorado parking lot.

KCNC-TV reports the sliver-toned trailer was taken Sunday from the Crowne Plaza Convention Center and Hotel lot in Aurora.

Officials say the 20-foot-long (6.1 meter) trailer contains 13 fossils including at least four valued at more than $10,000 each.

Officials say the items belonging to fossil and mineral supply company GeoDecor Inc. include a 92-million-year-old fossil shark specimen valued at $50,000.

The fossilized skull of a giant predatory fish from Kansas is valued at $20,000, while a fossil garfish is valued at $18,000.

A stingray and fish fossilized in limestone from Wyoming is believed to be 51 million years old.

Details of the stolen items have been circulated to fossil dealers.

___

Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbsdenver.com