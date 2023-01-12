Town Center at Aurora mall holding MLK Day food drive

AURORA | Have canned goods filling up your pantry? The Town Center at Aurora can help.

This Saturday, the shopping center is partnering with the SECOR food bank to host a food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. From noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 community members can drop off cans and other non-perishable items at the food court entrance to the Town Center.

For those who don’t have food on hand but still want to lend a hand, QR codes will be available on site where people can make monetary donations.

The Town Center specifically suggests baby food (as long as it is not close to expiring), low-sodium broth and soups, canned meats and fish and stables such as canned vegetables, pasta, beans and rice as useful donations.

“The Aurora community has helped support and given so much to the Town Center and the opportunity to give back is one that is welcomed and sought after,” a news release said.