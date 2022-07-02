Toddler girl reunited with family after wandering into Aurora street, struck by car at 3:45 a.m. Saturday

AURORA | A young, unidentified girl found injured about 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the middle of Chambers Road in central Aurora was united with her family after police asked the public to help find her parents.

Police posted a picture of a small, brown-haired girl, in a hospital setting who had visibly been injured, asking if anyone knew who she was.

The girl, whose age was not released, apparently had wandered out of her home while her family slept, police said.

“Do you recognize this little girl?” police urgently asked in a tweet at about 4 a.m. “This little girl was found in the middle of Chambers Road near (East Ohio Avenue). It is believed that she might have been struck by a car, suffering minor injuries. We need to locate her parents. Please call 911 if you know who they are.”

Later on Saturday, police said the parents were identified and contacted.

“The parents were contacted by someone who saw the picture on the news,” Agent Matthew Longfollow said in a statement. “They are now all reunited. Appears the little girl was able to leave the house while everyone was sleeping. We don’t expect any charges will be filed.”

Police did not provide details on the extent of the girl’s injuries, but said it was not a case of hit and run.

“This is an example of why it’s extremely important to lock our doors and even install locks out of the reach of curious toddlers,” Longshore said.