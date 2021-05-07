The neighs have it during premier read-to-horses program in Arapahoe County

1 of 8

AURORA | First graders at Red Hawk Ridge Elementary School were off to the races, putting their reading skills to the test by reading aloud to horses from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Mounted Horse Unit, Thursday, May 6.

Six horses arrived to the elementary school to give a listen to the new children’s book, The Happy Police Horse, which was written by Lt. Rich Anselmi and illustrated by Deputy Mateo Montoya-Collis, both with the sheriff’s department.

The event is part of a new reading to horses program being put on by the Mounted Horse Unit, which kicked off this week. The deputies and their horses plan to visit other schools within Arapahoe County during the next few months.