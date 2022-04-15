Teenager shot in Aurora inside car Thursday; suspect faces manslaughter charges

AURORA | A 20-year-old man faces manslaughter charges after police say he shot and killed a 19-year-old man inside a car Thursday afternoon in south Aurora, police said.

Police were called to the area of South Laredo Street and East Dartmouth Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting inside a car.

“Officers located a 19-year-old man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound,” Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “This man was transported to the hospital and tragically pronounced deceased about two hours later.”

Police said initial witness reports indicated the unidentified man shot himself.

A short time later, detectives determined from further interviews that another man inside the car had shot the teenager while the two were in a strip mall parking lot at 17090 E. Quincy Ave.

It’s unclear why the car was moved, and what led to the shooting.

Police arrested Kavine Altamirano, 20. He faces charged of manslaughter.

The dead man’s identification will be released later by the Arapahoe County coroner office.