Teen girl wounded in Aurora shooting Monday

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for suspects after a teenage girl was shot and wounded in north Aurora early Monday morning.

Police said a girl between the ages of 15 and 17 was shot in the 15600 block of East Colfax Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. on may 3, according to a tweet.

The girl was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and is expected to survive, investigators said.

Authorities had no information related to the possible shooter as of about 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone who may have potential information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.