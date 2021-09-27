Teen who shot Aurora boy in head after school-related tiff sentenced to 30 years

AURORA | A teenager has been sentenced to three decades in prison for fatally shooting another Aurora teen in the head following a dispute two years ago, local prosecutors announced Monday.

An Arapahoe County District Court judge earlier this month sentenced Edgar Hernandez-Flores, now 18, for the murder of 16-year-old Jeremy Rudolph in an Aurora parking lot on March 18, 2019, according to a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities determined that Hernandez-Flores shot Rudolph once in the head at about 11:30 a.m. near the Sable Technological Center at the intersection of East Sixth Avenue and Sable Boulevard, according to information released by Aurora police. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after his body was found in a pool of blood in the commercial parking lot.

Prosecutors said Hernandez-Flores fired 14 rounds into a group of several teens following a disagreement that began at school. Investigators later determined that Hernandez-Flores and Rudolph were in separate friend groups that were in an ongoing feud over one teenager pushing another.

Both Rudolph and Hernandez-Flores were students at Colorado Early College, a local charter school certified through a state licensing board and separate from either of Aurora’s primary school districts.

“A schoolyard spat escalated into a murder, and Mr. Rudolph’s family is left grieving because Jeremy will never come home from school again,” Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Vicki Klingensmith said in a statement.

The group of teens fled the area after the shooting, but Hernandez-Flores was arrested one day later. Investigators with the local branch of the FBI, Aurora SWAT, the Aurora police K-9 unit and surveillance teams worked for nearly 31 consecutive hours to track and arrest the teen, police said.

Hernandez-Flores pleaded guilty to a lone count of second-degree murder in May after striking a deal with prosecutors that resulted in other charges getting dismissed.

Rudolph is survived by his nine brothers and sisters and his parents. “Everyone loved Jeremy’s sense of humor,” according to a funeral program posted by the Taylor Mortuary. “His love and beautiful smile will never be forgotten.”

Hernandez-Flores is currently at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center awaiting transfer to prison, records show. He will be eligible for parole in 2041.