Suspect in 2021 Hinkley High School shooting pleads guilty to attempted murder

By
MAX LEVY, Sentinel Staff Writer
-
91
Three people were shot during school hours in the parking lot of Hinkley High School, Nov. 19, 2021, just days after an earlier shooting near Aurora Central High School in an adjacent park.
Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | A 17-year-old charged as an adult for his role in a 2021 shooting at Aurora’s Hinkley High School pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted second-degree murder, according to court records.

Larry Jefferson is one of three teen boys charged in connection with the shooting, which injured three students and sent others fleeing for their lives. Charges against a fourth teen were dropped in June 2022.

Other charges against Jefferson — including four counts of attempted first-degree murder and other, less serious crimes — were dropped. Jefferson was named publicly along with the other defendants due to the nature of the charges and the seriousness of the alleged crime.

Police have said the shooting was gang-related and that the alleged shooters were armed out of fear that they would be jumped by members of a rival gang.

Jefferson is scheduled to be sentenced April 4.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments