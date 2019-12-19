Suspect arrested in Arvada shooting of off-duty Denver detective

ARVADA | A man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer after he intervened in a robbery at a suburban Denver gas station was arrested Wednesday night, police said.

A tip led police to Samuel McConnell’s car in an apartment complex parking lot and the 43-year-old was also found there and arrested without incident, Arvada police spokesman David Snelling said.

During a court hearing Thursday, prosecutors said McConnell shot the officer, a Denver detective, after the detective’s gun jammed, KMGH-TV reported.

No attorney is listed as representing McConnell yet in court documents.

The name of the officer has not been released but officials said he is a 14 year veteran. He was shot multiple times in both arms and is expected to recover.

Police have said McConnell was leaving the gas station in Arvada when the detective tried to stop him outside. They said he immediately opened fire and fled.

Multiple people saw the robbery and shooting, and police have surveillance video from the store.

Police initially did not release McConnell’s name or photo because he could be a suspect in other crimes in the area and they said they did not want to compromise those investigations.