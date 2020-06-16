‘Surprise’ wallaby sighting in Aurora could be Larkspur escapee

AURORA | There may be a wallaby on the loose near Aurora.

His name is Surprise, and he’s missing from the Zoology Foundation, a non-profit sanctuary, in Larkspur.

Two residents in east Aurora, near Quincy Avenue and Piccadilly Road reported seeing what they thought was a kangaroo Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., according to Zoology Foundation General Manager Anna Miller.

Surprise escaped the facility, about 40 miles from Aurora, about two weeks ago, she said. These are the first credible sightings of the wallaby, which is about 50 or 60 pounds and stands 3 feet tall.

“They do travel very quickly,” Miller said. It’s possible Surprise was spooked, causing him to travel as far as Aurora. Wallabies can travel around 15 miles per hour.

Wallabies are native to Australia and New Guinea. In the heat of the day, Zoology Foundation staff say Surprise may be bedding down.

Miller said Surprise should not be approached if he’s spotted. He’s skittish, and Miller fears he might travel farther away from the sanctuary.

More sightings of Surprise should be reported to 303-951-8813.