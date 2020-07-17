Plenty of Aurorans are slugging suds this summer at Dry Dock Brewing Company’s South Dock location, but the pandemic hasn’t been a breeze for the brewery.

Like many local businesses, the esteemed brewmaster was riding the rails after the new coronavirus spread into Colorado, and governments shuttered stores. Metrowide, upheaval and plummeting consumer confidence then kept many would-be patrons at home.

The situation forced Dry Dock management to lay off 14 employees, said Michelle Reding, who co-founded the brewery noted for its Apricot Blonde ale.

To keep the doors open and employees on payroll, Dry Dock joined the ranks of about 480 businesses and nonprofits in Aurora that received dollars through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The loan program is one of the biggest life preservers federal lawmakers threw to businesses and nonprofits in Colorado and across the country.

If business owners and nonprofit finance gurus put the dollars exclusively toward payroll, rent and other essential expenses, the government won’t ask for the loan back.

“It is absolutely saving a lot of businesses, including Dry Dock,” Reding said of PPP, although she said the brewery network is also changing the way it does business to stay afloat.

But, nationally, critics have targeted the program after revelations that Trump administration officials, big businesses, schools, churches and Kanye West have all cashed in on the program. Charter schools, private schools and religious institutions are among recipients of the program in Aurora.

And while Aurora businesses remain open with pandemic-era restrictions, local economy boosters have started worrying about what happens when the popular federal program ends.

All aboard

With the PPP, Congress put about $659 billion up for grabs by way of the federal Small Business Administration. Organizations who successfully applied for the loans had to demonstrate that the pandemic and related business restrictions were taking a financial toll. Then, they received dollars by way of a formula taking into account payroll costs.

The lifeboat program was scheduled to expire in June, but Congress recently voted to extend the program to Aug. 8. That announcement was made as unemployment claims in Colorado have continued to trend down in recent weeks, and the June jobs report released by the federal government signaled optimism for some economic forecasters.

Nearly 8,000 regular unemployment claims were filed in Colorado the week of July 4 — the latest data available — with roughly another 6,000 federal pandemic unemployment assistance program claims lodged the same week, according to the state department of Labor and Employment. That’s down from the more than 100,000 claims filed in the last week of March. A total of nearly 620,000 such claims have been filed in the past four months.

Still, the nationwide unemployment rate dropped to just north of 11% last month thanks to the addition of 4.8 million jobs nationwide, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ June report. The bulk of jobs added were in leisure and hospitality, industries that continue to be decimated by fluid public health orders that wax and wane on a state-by-state basis. Many watering holes in California, Texas and elsewhere have been told to shutter once again as cases spike in a gaggle of western and southern states.

Kevin Hougen, chief executive officer of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, called the PPP loans “necessary right now to keep the doors open” throughout Aurora.

Alongside other government-backed grant programs, PPP landed with a splash in Aurora. Almost 500 businesses, from restaurants to fabricators and limousine drivers, received loans up to $10 million.

The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury released all of the names of businesses July 6 that received more than $150,000 in PPP loans. At that time, the program had doled out almost 5 million loans, according to the departments.

Staple businesses are tucked into the government information spreadsheets.

Legends of Aurora, a long-popular sports bar near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street, took in between $150,000 and $350,000, according to federal records.

General Manager Steve Sundberg said the program offered much-needed “padding” to the sports bar, which will celebrate 30 years of operation next month.

“Being a sports bar without sports is challenging, obviously,” he said of the pandemic-era closures.

Like Dry Dock, Sundberg also had to “trim” the number of staff working and reduce hours, but recently, he’s had to turn away customers en masse to abide by a 50-person limit imposed by the Tri-County Health Department.

Sundberg was adamant, however, that the PPP loans and other government assistance won’t make or break the future of Legends. He also worried that the loans would prop up restaurants subsisting on thin profit margins even before the pandemic.

Sentinel Colorado’s parent company, Aurora Media Group, was among the Aurora businesses receiving a PPP loan. Sentinel Editor and Publisher Dave Perry said the money was critical in keeping employees on board when businesses were closed and unable to advertise.

Larger and more prominent organizations in Aurora also received PPP dollars.

The slew of Aurora businesses in need ostensibly included Franklin D. Azar and Associates, a personal injury law firm with an office near East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road. Azar proclaims his status as the “Strong Arm” lawyer on billboards across the Denver metroplex, and his firm received between $2 million and $5 million.

The Heather Gardens Association, which manages the manicured enclave for quinquagenarians and older residents bounding Interstate 225 near East Yale Avenue, pulled in $1 million to $2 million.

Jane Dvorak, a public relations consultant, responded to the Sentinel’s inquiry on behalf of Heather Gardens. Dvorak would not say how pandemic-related restrictions hurt the golf course community’s finances.

“They have received a PPP loan to ensure (home owner association) services remain intact during the public health crisis,” Dvorak said. “They are adhering to these guidelines, just as they are all the other health-related recommendations.”

The biggest pot of dollars, between $5 million and $10 million went to just three Aurora businesses including American Financing Corporation. The mortgage lender, located in a sprawling brick campus near the intersection of South Parker Road and East Dartmouth Avenue, was implicated in an alleged mortgage fraud scheme in 2017 and paid out $37,000 for wrongfully firing a whistleblowing employee. The company also pays for periodic, sponsored segments on local TV news station Denver7 to give mortgage advice, including one segment in mid-April.

Nationwide, PPP recipients included those many people probably wouldn’t expect.

A Nashville company called “Road Dog Touring, Inc.” was approved for a small business loan of $2 million to $5 million. The company owns the official website for country singer Tim McGraw, timmccgraw.com, and a joint official site with his wife, Faith Hill, timandfaith.com.

Jeff Koons, a modernist sculptor, is known best for his work with large, metallic balloon-like animals. His “Rabbit” sculpture fetched $91 million at auction last year. Koons’ studio was approved for $1 million to $2 million, the government’s data shows.

Nearly 600 asset management companies and private equity firms also won loans. Financial firms were generally not badly hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

And Kanye West’s clothing-and-sneaker brand Yeezy received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million, according to the data released by U.S. Treasury. The company employed 106 people in mid-February before the pandemic struck.

Yeezy, best known for its $250 sneakers, just announced a major deal with Gap that will have the rap superstar designing hoodies and T-shirts to be sold in the chain’s 1,100 stores around the world.

Class acts

After Congress opened up PPP loans to nonprofits, kids in publicly-funded charter schools and private schools will also be benefitting at a time when school funding is becoming a scarce commodity.

Critics have said charter schools shouldn’t be applying for the loans because their traditional school counterparts aren’t eligible for the dollars. Charter schools are mostly funded with taxpayer dollars from the same pots as traditional schools, but they are privately administered, autonomous and registered as nonprofits. Many tap into a robust industry of philanthropists and wealthy supporters.

“We understand the battle for increased school funding is real for everyone, but this seems to further prove that publicly funded charter schools operate on an uneven playing field,” Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association teacher union, said in a statement.

Rocky Mountain Preparatory Schools, a Denver-based network of three elementary charter schools, operates the Fletcher campus in Aurora Public Schools. That network earned between $2 and $5 million in PPP.

In a statement, spokesperson Rachel Van Brocklin called the network a “small nonprofit” and said “we lack the financial resources and reserves large organizations can access when facing such a crisis.”

“We believe we owe it to our students, staff, and families to secure any and all funding we can to keep teachers employed and our schools educating students during this pandemic,” Van Brocklin said.

Empower Community High School received a $154,000 loan to further its charter school project empowering students of color, said Wisdom Amouzo, the school’s co-founder and principal.

He said his two largest expenses are employee payroll and renting a facility in a strip mall near the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Chambers Road. Amouzou noted that, unlike traditional schools, charter schools in APS are generally on the hook for their own location payments.

“This allowed us to keep all teachers, admin and support staff employed through the end of the fiscal year,” he said in an email.

Asked whether he saw a tension between his charter school’s simultaneous statuses as a nonprofit and a school funded mostly with public dollars, Amouzou said his “current tensions as a black school leader are with the soul and morality of this country, not the PPP loan.

I have tensions with the brutality our families are navigating as they face economic hardship during this global pandemic, not the PPP loan,” he added.

Third Future Schools, another charter school network with a campus in Aurora, earned between $1 million and $2 million. That network oversees the Academy of Advanced Learning in Aurora Public Schools. School officials didn’t respond to a Sentinel request for comment.

Aurora Public Schools board member Marques Ivey did not respond to a request for comment.

Some local, private schools were also listed as PPP recipients in the federal datasheets.

Regis Jesuit High School, a private, Catholic school, received between $2 million and $5 million dollars through the PPP. Spokesperson Charisse Broderick King did not return a request for comment.

Following a national trend, some Aurora churches also took PPP dollars. That includes Colorado Christian Fellowship, a non-denominational church near East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street. The church took in between $150,000 and $350,000.

It was not immediately clear how the pandemic placed the church’s financial footing on rocky ground. A spokesperson, Mercelle Seale, declined to explain why the church sought out the loan.

Keeping the faith

Religious institutions, as nonprofits, are also eligible for the dollars.

In fact, the federal government carved out an exemption for businesses and nonprofits employing more than 500 people at the behest of national religious groups, the Associated Press reported, because large catholic dioceses in particular would have been barred from taking in the loans.

The rules change allowed for the the U.S. Roman Catholic Church to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.

That amounted to “favoritism” that is “worth billions of dollars,” said Micah Schwartzman, a University of Virginia law professor specializing in constitutional issues and religion who has studied the Paycheck Protection Program.

PPP dollars have benefitted U.S. officials in the halls of power.

An early Associated Press investigation found at least a dozen lawmakers had ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, highlighting how Washington insiders created and reaped the benefits of one of the biggest government programs in U.S. history.

Among businesses that received money was a California hotel partially owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a shipping business started by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Car dealerships owned by at least three Republican House members — Reps. Roger Williams of Texas, Vern Buchanan of Florida and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania — received money. So, too, did fast-food franchises owned by Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., a law firm owned by the husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and the former law firm of Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., which employs his wife.

The investigation did not implicate Colorado lawmakers.

Another Associated Press investigation found that the governors of at least eight states including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu also had ties to companies that received loans through the PPP. Both Republicans and Democrats, their associated companies’ loans ranged from $150,000 to more than $11 million.

The investigation did not find suspicious connections between Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and PPP recipients.

More to come?

Local businesses and schools say the PPP has helped them ford tumultuous waters. But as the pandemic accelerates once again in Colorado and other states, the future of the program and other relief measures is uncertain.

Tri-County Health Department data indicates that the number of new cases tallied per day has generally increased in the last month in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

On July 8, Executive Director John Douglas said some of the data is attributable to an uptick in testing. But statewide, the proportion of positive test results rose from 2.7% the week of June 7 to 3.48% last week, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said the data suggested the region is on the cusp of seeing serious outbreaks.

He framed a recent political battle to mandate mask-wearing in public spaces as a choice between a small inconvenience and a calamity in which public health authorities order local businesses closed once again.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC last week lawmakers were making a bipartisan effort to renew the PPP in some form. He said the program will be “much, much more targeted to the businesses that really need this money and the smaller businesses.”

From his vantage point at the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, Hougen said another round of loans is probably necessary. But he wondered how long government will prop up local businesses.

“Right now, it’s a long haul. Nothing is going to end it soon,” Hougen said of the sordid state of the economy.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story

AURORA PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM RECIPIENTS

$5 Million – $10 Million

Amazing Care Home Health

Service

American Financing

Corporation

Graebel Companies, Inc.

$2 Million-$5 Million

Acme Delivery Service, Inc.

All Packaging Company

Autumn Enterprises, Inc.

Brown Strauss, Inc.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.c.

Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide, Inc.

Guarantee Electrical Contracting,LLC

Mccandless Truck Center, Inc

Regis Jesuit High School Corporation

Verity Wireless Inc

$1 Milion-$2 Million

Academy Roofing, Inc.

Advanced AssemblyLLC

Arapahoe Fire Protection,LLC

Argus Professional Storage Management,LLC

Atlas Home Health

Bell Plumbing And Heating Co.

Buehler Moving & Storage Co.

Denovo Solutions,LLC

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet Company Inc

Freund & Freund Plumbing & Heating LLC

Karman, Inc.

Kimberly Lourier, All Breed Professional HandlingLLC

Landtech Contractors Inc

Len Lyall Chevrolet, Inc.

Mi Pueblo Latin Market, Inc.

Pandey Hotel Services LLC

Parker 1833LLC

Radix Metasystems Incorporated

Ready Razor, Inc.

Shalom Park

Shortline Automotive, Inc.

Smith Agency

Superior Roofing Inc

Support Inc

The Colorado Prevention Center

The Heather Gardens Association

Third Future Schools

Tips Inc

Troy Forming Concrete Inc.

Uzin Utz North America, Inc

Wonderful One, Inc.

$350,000-$1 Million

1821 Inc

5280 Home Care And Attendant Services Inc

Admire Limousine

Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center, P.c.

Advantage Group Staffing Inc.

Ahiska HomecareLLC

Allphase Lanscape Construction, Inc.

Alpha Recovery Corp

Alpine Auto Body Inc.

American Design, Ltd

American Education Development Corporation

Aquilla Services Corp

Arabian Horse Foundation

Ardanis, Inc.

Arks Tek Inc

Asphalt Coatings Company, Inc.

Assurance Risk Manager

Aurora Col Hotel Partners,LLC

Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates Pc

Aurora Pediatric Associates

Aurora Solar Inc.

Autawash Of ColoradoLLC

B&J Surveying, Inc.

B&M Turf Services

Baywood Dia Inc

Berkley Home Health SystemsLLC

Black Diamond,LLC

Bmh CorpLLC

Bristlecone GroupLLC

Caisson Investments, Inc.

Cd Automotive,LLC

Colorado Community Church

Colorado Counter Tops Inc.

Colorado Fusion Soccer Club, Inc.

Colorado High School Activities Association

Colorado Rehabilitation And Occupational Medicine, Pllc

Colorado Roofing Products,LLC

Conley Equipment Company,LLC

Consumer Crusaders, Inc.

Continuum Of Colorado Inc

Done Service Group Inc

Down To Earth Compliance,LLC

Dry Dock Brewing Co.

Eastern Hills Christian Reformed Church, Inc.

Effort Enterprises Of Denver Colorado Inc

Empire Building Maintenance Co

En Route Logistics Inc

Event Promotion Supply

Excel Environmental, Inc.,

Exhibits Usa Inc.

Ferkam Inc

Foam Fabricators Acquisition Inc

Food & Burger Inc

Four Star Drywall Llp

Four Star Drywall Residential Inc

Front Range Home Care Services

Frontier Communications Corporation

Gardner Contracting, L.l.c.

Gateway Hotel,LLC

Geiler & Associates,LLC

Goright Ppl,LLC

Great Western Building SystemsLLC

H C Trucking, Inc.

Havana Auto Parts Inc

Hemp Temps

Heritage Eagle Bend Master Assoc., Inc.

Home Care Rn Inc

Howard Logistics, Inc,

IbetaLLC

Intelligent Designs 2000 Corporation

Katzke Paper Co.

Lazydays Mile Hi RvLLC

Logic Datasystems, Inc.

Mariscos El ReyLLC

Mauricio Waintrub Md Pc

Maverick Wine Company Of Colorado,LLC

Mednow Clinics, Inc

Mercy Home Services Inc

Mike Naughton Ford, Inc.

Mountain Sleep Diagnostics Incorporated Dba Sleep Colorado, Inc

Mountain Wireless Construction, Inc.

Msv FitzsimonsLLC

Newcorp Group Lllp

Nexion Health At Cherry Creek, Inc

Number 2 Homecare, Inc.

Old West Mattress ComapnyLLC

Optimum Networking, Inc.

Pacifico Beauty Products

Parking Revenue Recovery Services, Inc.

Peak RefreshmentsLLC

Power Product Services Inc.

Pro Systems Professional Elec Sys Inc

Quality 1st Plumbing RepairLLC

Redefy Holdings Inc

Reeves Specialty Services, Inc.

Reidy Metal Services, Inc.

Revenue Enterprises,LLC

Rga Home Health Services

Rme Electric Corp

Rocky Mountain Drywall, Inc

Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialists, Pc

Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank

Royal Printing Solutions

Rts Ventures And Dba Roberts T

Security Install Solutions, Inc.

Servitech, Inc.

Seven Hills Veterinary Center, Inc.

Sharklet Technolgies Inc.

Simple Global SolutionsLLC

Sky Blue Builders,LLC

Solarglass,LLC

SoluteliaLLC

Sos Nursing Services Inc

Spaceco Business Solutions Inc

Stratagem Group Inc

Sunshine Paper Company

Sweetwater Aurora OpcoLLC

Tabor & Schmidt, Inc

Tagawa Rose Farm, Inc

Terry Brewer And Aspen Distrib

Tmac Investments, Inc.

Tom, Dick And HarryLLC

Tynan’s Nissan, Inc.

Tynan’s Volkswagen, Inc

Wear Parts And Equipment Co Inc

Xpress Transport Inc.

$150,000-$350,000

1150 So Galena St Inc Dba Parkway Bar Dba Parkway Bar And Grill

3 Margaritas Sh Inc

3584 Inc

4th Dimension Concepts

5 Rivers Corp

A To Z Home Care Inc

A2k, Pllc

Accord Construction, Inc.

Accurate Auto Body, Inc.

Action Appliance, Inc.

Advanced Eyecare Centers, P.c.

Advanced Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, Pllc

Advanced Traffic ServicesLLC

Advantage Pawn, Inc.

Adventure Bound OutdoorsLLC

Aerofield ServicesLLC

Agape Care Community,LLC

Agile For All,LLC

All Seasons Landscaping, Inc.

Alliance Safety Inc.

Alternative Choice Home Care NursingLLC

American Hemp Ventures, Inc.

Arapahoe County Security Center Inc

Armstrong Relocation Company, Denver,LLC

Artisan Development Labs, Inc

Ash Company,LLC

Aspen Transit, Inc.

Associates In Family Dentistry

Assurance Support Service Agency

Ata Labor Services

Aurora Family Medicine Center, P.c.

Aurora Family Practice Group Pc

Aurora Media Group Dba Sentinel Colorado

Aurora Plumbing, Inc

Aurora/Arapahoe Battered Womens Shelter Inc

Auto Mart Usa

Avocet Corp

Aw Home Care Inc.

Aziz Rasulov, Dds.pc

B&Amp;R Project Management

B-Tec, Inc

Bcd, Ltd.

Berkley Palliative Care And Hospice,LLC

Bibbeo Ltd

Black Sea TruckingLLC

Blue Sky Lounge Spa &Amp; SalonLLC

Blue Sky Solar And RoofingLLC

Bobzip Innovation,LLC

Brent Eley Foundation

Budget Control Services, Inc.

Bvlynnco Investments,LLC

C & S Drywall, Inc.

Cab Printers, Inc.

CarbonhelixLLC

Care On Call ColoradoLLC

Carniceria Y Verduleria Guadalajara Inc

Carpedatum,LLC

Cch AcquisitionLLC

Centennial Eye Assoc

Chambers Street Inc

Chase Automotive Repair Service Limited Liability Company

Cherokee Trails Dental Care, P.c.

Child Care Partners Initiative

Chokecherry Corp

CiscoLLC

Civica Acquisitions,LLC

Clementines Salon And Skincare

Colorado Autism Consultants

Colorado Auto Body Inc

Colorado Automation And Design

Colorado Cataract & LaserLLC

Colorado Christian Fellowship, Inc.

Colorado Massage Solutions,LLC

Colorado Property Management Group, Inc

Colorado Spirit Adult Day Care Inc

Colotek.com

Comanches Construction Inc.

Comida At The Stanley MarketplaceLLC

Commercial Maintenance ServicesLLC

Community Support Services Inc

Comp: Colorado Occupational Medical Partners

Compare Food Corporation

Corazon T Aguilar Mc Pc

Cornerstone Family Practice

Cornerstone Natural ResourcesLLC

Cowboy Cartage Inc

Craftsman Painters & Decorators Inc

Cybertech, Inc.

D D Tire Service Inc

D’amico & Mauck, Dds, Pc

D. O. Weaver And Company

Dan’s Concrete

Dartnet Institute

Dental Associate Of AuroraLLC

Denver Coach ChartersLLC

Denver Ducts Corp

Denver Islamic Education Center, Inc.

Destiny Internal Medicine And Post Acute Care Services Pc

Dia Loft,LLC

Dig BossLLC

Direct TransportationLLC

Divine Royal Care

Dr. Ashraf W Sedhom Bds Md Pc

E Squared Solutions, Inc.

E Starks TransitsLLC

El Paso Glass – Denver Inc.

Elite Waterproofing Systems, Inc.

Em 2 Ltd

Empower Community High School

Endodontics Of ColoradoLLC

Engineering Service Company Of Colorado, Inc.

Epic ParksLLC

Essential Medical Services, Inc.

Ethio Motors Inc

Expressions In Flooring Inc

First Steps Pediatric Therapy Inc

Firstmark Legacy Builders Inc

Fitzsimons Redevelopment Authority

Flatirons Marketing And Print Services Inc 401k Plan

Foothills Shipping, Inc

Fraser Trucking Inc

Gcc Preschools, Inc.

Glenrock Distributing,LLC

Global Intersections Inc.

Golden Valley Electrical, Inc

Grace Health Centers

Grace Lee Inc

Grasmick Inc

HamLLC

Haney Freightways,LLC.

Happy Tails Veterinary Care Inc

Harvan Dental Associates

Hcc Of Colorado, Inc.

Heather Park Dental Care, P.c.

High Country Coatings, Inc.

High Point Home CareLLC

Highline Metals, Inc.

Hke SolutionsLLC

Iliff DinerLLC Dba Rosie’s DinerLLC

Infiniti Home Health Care Agency,LLC

Integrity Home Health, Inc.

Iquantified Management ServicesLLC

J Medical, Inc.

J&Amp;C ConcreteLLC

Jcj National Security,LLC

Jeri A. Schneebeck, Od, Pc

Jnb Home Home

John’s Towing Service, Inc.

Joseph Law Firm P C

Jus Grill RestaurantLLC

Karsh & Co., A ProfessionalLLC

Kaseware, Inc.

Kids Choice Dental Of Aurora P.c

Kids Choice Dental Of Aurora Pc

Kingdom Building Ministries

L&D ElectricLLC

Latta Chiropractic Clinics P.c.

Laurus Collegiate Inc

Ldk Logistics Inc.

Leap Frog Academy Inc

Lee, Myers &Amp; O’connell, Llp

Legacy Traffic Management,Llc

Legends Of Aurora

Lex Cell, Inc.

Limtronik Usa Inc

Lippet Inc

Little Angels Day Care Inc.

Loading Dock Restaurant & Tavern Inc

Logistics Innovators Inc.

Lone Star Facility Services Of Dfw,LLC Dba City Wide Of Dfw

Loving Family Animal Hospital

M&M Auto Reconditioning, Inc.

M-K Trucking Inc

Machavert PharmaceuticalsLLC

Mark 923 Cba Arapahoe,LLC

Max Radio Of DenverLLC

Mazzo Corporation

Mb Sanitation Inc

Mcnevin Company

Medical Spa Of Aurora Inc

Meek LimoLLC

Metro Care Ambulance,LLC

Metro Collection Service Inc

Michael Goldman

Mile Hi Express, Inc.

Mile High PsychiatryLLC

Molly Maid

Movement Dynamics Physical Therapy Pc

Mpb Contractors Inc

Mt Fuji Hibachi, Inc.

Mva Wall Systems,LLC

National Lightning Protection Corp.

NestedLLC

Nextgen Software, Inc.

Nps Inc.

Omega Plus Home Health Care

Omnistar Corporation

Omsac, Inc

One MobileLLC

Osiris Private Capital

Package Depot,LLC

Parker Rd Hooters Inc.

Parking Kids Inc

Parkside Village Retirement Community,LLC

Peace With Christ Lutheran Church

Periodontal Associates Of The Rocky Mountains Llp

Pho 888 Inc

Pom Aurora Inc

Ponderosa Family Physicians, P. C.

Preferred Provider Services

Premier Environmental,LLC

Premier Glass Solutions Inc

Premier Home Health Care, Inc

Pristine Home Healthcare, Inc.

Pro DiggersLLC

Project Worthmore

Psi Construction Management, Inc.

Queen Of Peace Catholic Parish Aurora

R & M Marketing

Red House Staging Inc.

Regal Airline Laundry Of Colo Inc Dba To Wn And Country Ceaners

Regional Asbestors Mitigation ServicesLLC, A Colorado Limited Liability Company

Reich Healthsystems,LLC

Restoration Christian Fellowship

Reynolds Enterprises Limited

Reynolds Restaurant Group,LLC

Rfid Inc

Rhino Rack UsaLLC

Rial De Minas Ii Inc

Rial De Minas Iii Inc

Rocky Mountain Health Centers Pediatrics Pc

Rocky Mountain KidsLLC

Rosenbergs Stanley,LLC

Ross Insurance Brokers Inc

Saa Restaurant Inc

Sakura Lt Ii Inc

Sam’s No. 3, Inc.

Sanders & Loe Dds Pc

Second Chance Center Inc.

Sergio Concrete Inc

Ship Art – Terry DowdLLC

Simpson & CompanyLLC

Snow Bowl PartnersLLC

Sonora Entertainment Group,LLC

South Marina Enterprises, Inc.

St Michael The Archangel Catholic Parish In Aurora

St Pius X Catholic Parish In Aurora

St. Therese Catholic Parish In Aurora

Stanley Beer Hall Aurora,LLC

Starling Steel Services Inc.

Strait Lumber Company

Summerbrook Dental Group

Summers Construction, Inc

Summit Services GroupLLC

Sun Tree Hospice Of ColoradoLLC

Sunrise Beverage

Sunrise Daycare & Preschool L L C

Sunrise Home Health CareLLC

Synergy Credit ServicesLLC

Taiga Biotechnologies Inc.

Tbl Excavating, Inc.

Techno Rescue

The Majestic East Cor

Thk Associates, Inc.

Three Little Griddles Inc

Thrive Community OptionsLLC

Tjak, Inc

Tkm GroupLLC

Tototlan Inc

Touch Of Life Technologies

Tower InvestmentsLLC

Trust 1 Home Care Services AgencyLLC

Twin Monkeys Beverage Systems Inc.

United States Protective ServiceLLC

United Transportation Services, Inc.

Unlimited Pcs Inc.

Vavrina Industries,LLC

Vectors Inc

Vision Chemical Systems

Westcoast Health Management Inc

Western Centers, Inc.

Wettstein Properties Inc

WhisperLLC

XodenLLC