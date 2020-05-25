Sunday afternoon head-on crash in Aurora kills 1, injures 2

AURORA | A head-on collision Sunday afternoon in southeast Aurora left one woman dead and two other people with minor injuries, police said.

Rescuers were called out about 2 p.m. to investigate a two-car crash at East Quincy Avenue and South Harvest Street. Investigators said it appears a woman driving a Nissan Titan cross the center-line into oncoming traffic and hit an eastbound black Ford 1-50 truck. Police said two adults inside the truck sustained minor injuries and were able to get out of the truck.

The woman driving the Nissan was unconscious when police arrived and was take to a nearby hospital. Police said the woman died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The identity of the dead woman will be released at a later date by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

” At this time, it does not appear that alcohol or speed will be contributing factors in this accident,” police said in a posted statement

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Aurora Police Detective Doug Daufeldt at 303-739-6303.