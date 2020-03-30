Stride clinics expand virus testing; available in Aurora, Wheat Ridge

AURORA | After testing more than 220 people for the novel coronavirus in Aurora, Stride Health Clinic is opening a second drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Wheat Ridge.

Free, drive-through testing for the novel coronavirus will be open to the general public starting Tuesday at Stride’s Wheat Ridge clinic and continued at its Aurora hub. Hundreds of people have already been tested at Stride’s Aurora Health and Wellness Plaza.

In Wheat Ridge, testing will be available at Stride’s Jeffco Family Health Services Center, located at 7495 W 29th Avenue. Testing hours are: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Stride spokeswoman Erika Oakvik said in a statement the health network added the second testing location in Jeffco because of “exponential growth in individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County and the increased availability of test kits.”

In Aurora, testing will continue at 10680 Del Mar Parkway. Aurorans can get tested for the novel coronavirus between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Patients don’t need health insurance to get tested, and there is no co-pay collected during testing, according to Stride.