SPIRITED — Children’s Hospital Colorado patients celebrate annual costume festival

1 of 5

AURORA | Pirates, princesses, goblins and knights — just a few of the options, with some causing fright.

Boo.

Hundreds of costumes were available for patients and visitors at the Oct. 17 Spirit of Children Halloween event in the atrium of Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The Spirit of Children parties are held in almost 100 partner hospitals across North America. There were costumes for the kids and several different stations featuring face-painting, pumpkin decorating, music and games.

Since 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more that $910,000 dollars for Children’s Hospital of Colorado, alone, and more than $55 million since its inception for Child Life Departments throughout North America, and set a goal of receiving $10 million in donations for the year.

“Spirit of Halloween cares about its community and makes a tremendous difference for our patient families,” said Julie Headley, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation. “Their support helps us provide for some of the greatest needs at Children’s Colorado.”