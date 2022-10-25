Southwest Aurora elementary school locked down after report of armed person

AURORA | Village East Elementary School in Aurora was locked down at about 1:40 p.m. after reports of an armed person near the school prompted alarm, according to Aurora police.

As of 3:15 p.m. police said no one has been detained in the incident.

Aurora police “checked inside and outside of the school and remained on scene for dismissal out of an abundance of caution,” police said in a tweet.

School is out for the day.

Cherry Creek school security and Arapahoe County Sheriff therapy dogs were also deployed.

Aurora police are continuing to investigate.