Snow day for many students in Colorado after second storm

DENVER | Many students in Colorado are enjoying a snow day following the second storm to hit the state this week.

Most school districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area canceled classes Wednesday, a day after many of them sent home students early because of the snow.

The weather shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 east of Denver International Airport but it reopened early Wednesday.

The snowy weather has been accompanied by very cold weather. Denver broke a record for the lowest maximum temperature for Tuesday by only reaching 18 degrees (-8 celsius).

Chilly weather is expected for Halloween trick-or-treating Thursday night.

This story has been corrected to say that Denver’s temperature record on Tuesday was for the lowest maximum temperature.