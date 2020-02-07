SNOW DAY: Area schools close, some government agencies report delayed openings

AURORA | It’s a snow day for many area students today as numerous schools are closed today, including Cherry Creek and Aurora Public Schools.

“Classes and school activities are cancelled,” according to a statement by school officials. “Before and after school daycare programs are closed.”

APS said all evening programs and sports events are cancelled as well.

While national weather service officials are predicting possibly severe weather along the I-70 mountain corridor. Snow is expected to taper off today in Aurora and most of the metro area.

“Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible,” according to NWS forecast.

Much of Aurora is reporting about 4 inches of snow from overnight. Winds are expected to be calm and the high will be about 33 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.

Both Arapahoe and Adams counties announced an opening delay for all services and facilities until 9:30 a.m.

Aurora has made no weather announcements.

Aurora Police say the city remains on accident alert throughout the storm.

“Unless your incident has injuries, is a hit and run, driver is DUI/D, vehicle is undrivable, or one party does not have insurance, we will not be able to respond,” police said in a tweet. Drivers are asked to exchange information and file an accident report online or in person at an Aurora police station.