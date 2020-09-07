Smoke from uncontrolled Colorado wildfires blankets metro area before snowstorm

1 of 3

DENVER | More evacuations were ordered for homes and business in the foothills of northern Colorado Monday from a growing wildfire that blanketed portions of the Front Range area with smoke — even as a gathering snowstorm promised potential relief.

The fire near Red Feather Lakes spread to more than 92 square miles by Monday morning, an increase of about 39 square miles from the day before.

It was threatening homes and businesses along Highway 14 including the Glacier View subdivision, which was ordered evacuated Monday morning due to “immediate and imminent danger,” the Larimer Couny Sheriff’s Office said.

Evacuation orders for other areas remained in effect after being issued Sunday. Thousands of houses, commercial building and other structures are in the general vicinity of the blaze.

Winds of up to 40 mph and dry weather were in the short-term forecast, creating potentially dangerous conditions.

A cold front arriving overnight Monday was forecast to drop six to 12 inches of snow across the burn area with temperatures dropping to around 20 degrees by Tuesday morning.

That could help crews contain the uncontrolled blaze, although the snow was not expected to extinguish it altogether.

The state health department issued an air quality alert for much of the Front Range including Denver, Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins and Greeley. Officials said the dense smoke from the fires could be unhealthy for older adults, children and people with lung disease or respiratory illnesses.

Those populations were advised to stay indoors if smoke becomes thick in their neighborhoods.

Closures of U.S. Forest Service land were extended to include areas east of the fire nearly to Fort Collins.

Health officials issued a separate smoke advisory for areas of northwestern Colorado due to fires burning in neighboring Utah.