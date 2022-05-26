So the best thing about The Sentinel’s Best of Aurora 2022 conferrals is that so much wonderful is so close to home.

If you’re thinking you have to drive or fly far, far away for the creamiest and poignant French feta cheese, you’re wrong. The stuff that dreams are made of are just down Parker Road near Yale Avenue at the Arash grocery store.

Just around the corner is green chili at Sam’s No. 3 so good it’ll cause the socks to be removed from your lower extremities.

There are hundreds of places in Aurora that are not only the best you can find nearby, but anywhere as well.

If there’s a slow-roasted chicken better than Juan’s Super Pollo across the street from the Anschutz Medical Complex, you need to tell us about it.

After weeks of soliciting first Best of Aurora nominations from about 2,500 Sentinel Colorado readers across almost 200 categories, more than 5,000 more of you narrowed down the list to finalists and another 5,000 readers picked 2022 winners.

This week we celebrate Aurora’s best. Read and peruse what makes living here so good and what draws so many to A-Town.

It’s clear Aurora has a lot to boast about.

When it comes to bringing the people, the languages, the cultures and the foods of the world all right here, there’s no place like Aurora.

Luscious Ethiopian injera and some of the most incredible, exotic things ever to wrap it around are right here. African goat soup. Russian chocolates. Polish sour cream and sausages. Moroccan pastilla. Indian potato curry. Korean pork dumplings. Cuban tostones. You get the idea.

And the best doesn’t stop at what’s for dinner. Top local athletes, banks and credit unions, services, shops, the place to get the perfect garden flowers or find bargains for kids clothing are right here.

Did we miss something or did Sentinel readers get it wrong? Look for next year’s effort to even the score.

Sentinel notebook on 2022 Best of Aurora

Read on for the results from voting readers. Here are some notes from staffers at the Sentinel on the streets regularly and reporting observations and a few additions.

– Best place to park at King Soopers at Parker Road and Peoria Street

Nothing like extra caffeine, road construction, wretched traffic and a windy day to make your trip to the grocery store as enjoyable as possible. You pull into the parking lot only to be surrounded by a herd of lost people pushing buggies, cars filled with drivers trying to text and back up all at the same time and the line for gas taking up what little car space is left. To make your day just a bit better, drive into the north driveway. Keep going until you almost run into the ramen shop. Go straight up that row and for some reason, people forget that you can practically drive to the front door of King Soopers, and with all the empty pick-up-only parking slots, you’re in. You’re out, and there’s a buggy corral right there. You’re welcome.

– Best Local TV Weather Forecaster: Mike Nelson, The Denver Channel 7

From wind shear to the drought is here and what about that climate change, one person in Colorado has for years provided not just what you need to know to manage the snow on your windshield, but maintain the calm in the storm. When Mike offers up the forecast, he wraps it up in a soft, comfortable feeling of everything is going to be OK. If someone has bad news to pass your way, readers agree that Mike Nelson is the guy you want giving it to you.

— Best Place to Meet for Coffee: Jubilee Roasting Co.

Over the past two years, many of us have sorely missed meeting up at Aurora’s coffee houses, and among the best has to be at Jubilee Roasting Co. Between the vanilla lattes and general vibe, it’s a good place to get comfortable and talk about Aurora happenings, work gossip or catch up with an old friend. Find a table at the 1452 Kenton Street location in north Aurora and we’ll bet you’ll see a familiar face there, too.

— Best Ice Cream: Sweet Cow at the Stanley Marketplace

Nothing says summer like ice cream, and nothing delivers quite like Sweet Cow at Stanley Marketplace. There are plenty of popular homemade outlets across the metro area but Sweet Cow is unique — and eclectic. Their ice cream is handcrafted and fresh every day, with a rotating cast of flavors that keep you on your toes and ensures that nobody ever gets bored. From the simple (ozo coffee, dutch chocolate), to the unique (California fig, Bailey’s Irish cream) to the “what even is that” (E.T. phone home — crunchy peanut butter with Reese’s, apparently) the flavorboard is sure to offer something for everyone no matter when you show up (including the dairy free — there’s always one or two delectable sorbets and vegan ice creams). Our only complaint is how long the line can stretch at Stanley, but hey, that just goes to show that it’s popular.

— Best Place to Sneak Off to on WFH Days: Nick’s Garden Center

We’’re not ashamed to admit that we’ve taken a few work calls while perusing the aisles of Nick’s Garden Center. In the early days of the pandemic it was one of the few places we felt safe visiting. When all the bad news felt a bit too much, we’d promise ourselves a new jade plant or planter of petunias for the patio from the nursery at 2001 South Chambers Road. Even today, if it’s a slow day while we’re working from the home office, we won’t shy away from a mid-day jaunt to Nick’s. Pop in the AirPods, go off-camera and load up your cart as you digest another meeting that should have been an email.

— Best Food Truck: What Would Cheesus Do

If there’s one thing we love around here, it’s puns. That alone would make What Would Cheesus Do a frontrunner in the race to best food truck, but it’s actually the impressive menu that sets this cafe on wheels apart from the rest. Grilled cheese dippers and a cup of tomato soup go fast, so make sure you’re at the head of the line. Otherwise you can’t go wrong with the Forsaken Bacon: Sharp cheddar, honey ham, bacon, apple butter and a wildflower honey drizzle. Yum.

— Best Place to Take In World Class Art: Fulginiti Pavilion at the Center for Bioethics and Humanities

You might not think that Aurora is a big art town, and for the most part, you’d be right. But one of the region’s best kept secrets is that the Fulginiti Pavilion at the Center for Bioethics and Humanities on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus brings in some heavy hitters. In 2017, you could find works by Monet, Rodin, Degas and Picasso on exhibit. Currently, a photo exhibit of portraits of older LGBTQ+ women is on display. The pavilion is still only accessible to students and staff of the campus because of COVID-19 restrictions, but definitely worth keeping on the radar once it’s open to the general public again.

— Best Non-Human Power Couple: George and Gracie

Aurora’s reputation for welcoming new arrivals has yet to win over George and Gracie — two migratory Canada geese who returned recently to their seasonal nest in a planter outside of the Aurora Municipal Center. The birds are notoriously territorial and protective of their young, which at one point forced the city to put out a sign warning visitors away from Gracie and her goslings. According to Mayor Mike Coffman, George and Gracie have been nesting in the same planter for at least five years, and their return signals the arrival of spring to city workers. Geese are also known to mate for life, meaning their flightless cohabitants at City Hall can look forward to many more years of terror from the two lovebirds.

— Best pastries: House of Bread

House of Bread on 2020 S. Parker Road is just a few short minutes down the road from The Sentinel’s office, which is an extreme source of temptation for your caffeine-addicted correspondent. Even in a city with such a rich diversity of ethnic food as Aurora, this Armenian coffee shop is unique. Straight from the Caucasus to our hearts (and stomachs), House of Bread serves up a daily array of delicious fresh pastries and desserts, from croissants and cakes to Armenian specialties like Uzbek puffs (pastries stuffed with steak and onions) and perashki (deep-fried bread with a variety of fillings). It also offers up more substantial food on a made-to-order basis, including kabob plates and khachapuri — a baked bread boat containing a delicious combo of cheese and eggs. Bread to-go and European candy and drinks that you aren’t likely to find at your local grocery store are also on offer for those interested in trying something new or wanting to feel like they’re on a foreign vacation after the last several years. Though after you’ve eaten here, you might never want to leave Aurora.

— Best place to learn something new for free: Aurora Public Library

In our consumption-powered society, there are few places you can go to spend time without any expectation that you have to spend money. Public libraries are one of the few places bucking that trend, and while in the past they might have been considered just somewhere to sit quietly and read, the Aurora Public Library offers so much more. Its six branches are host to all sorts of programs and activities, from summer reading programs, book clubs, author visits, a seed library for all the gardeners out there and even a craft brews tour (where do I sign up?). APL is also hosting plenty of virtual activities for those who are homebound or still at high-risk for the coronavirus. In fact, online events have proved so popular that it caused program attendance to increase by 185% last year, according to APL. So be sure to stop by the library in person or virtually sometime in the next few months — you’re almost guaranteed to find something that’s up your alley.

— Best Aurora City Council Guest: Blu, the Shelter Dog

Blu met council members in April, when her handlers from the Aurora Animal Shelter presented her as an example of a friendly pup available for adoption. According to shelter reps and a councilor who posted about the dog on social media, Blu was riding in the back of a truck in 2021 when she fell out onto the road. She was then dragged behind the vehicle, causing injuries and scarring across much of her body. But the rescue dog greeted lawmakers with a wagging tail and winning smile at her council debut, trotting behind the dais to say “hello” to the group. Her story has a happy ending — a city spokesman said Monday that Blu has been adopted. For her resilience and for bringing some joy to the weekly knife fight that is Aurora’s City Council, Blu deserves a spot among The Sentinel’s “Best Of”s. She already earned a spot in our hearts.

— Best Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Rookie: Zeke Jones

Zeke was sworn in as the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office’s newest therapy-dog-in-training at the end of April. He joined the ranks of the Jones family around the same time, taking the name of deputy Travis Jones’ childhood pet, who also worked as a narcotics dog in the Aurora Police Department. The black Labrador puppy’s current assignment is at Newton Middle School, supporting students with special needs as well as those suffering from anxiety and depression. Travis Jones said in April that Zeke had already made friends with his kids. “They play together and act like siblings,” he said. “It was the same way with the first Zeke.”

— Best Place to Shop Sustainably: My Best Friend’s Closet

There is something thrilling about a good thrift find, and those are more common than not at My Best Friend’s Closet, located in the Southlands mall in southeastern Aurora. The Colorado chain is similar to Plato’s Closet – you can sell gently used clothing and accessories for cash or credit in the store. The best part is that you’ll find brands you’d likely pay full price for, and that little extra boost of shopping serotonin is the best kind.

— Best Addictive Snack: Annette’s Popcorn

There is no shortage of good snacks in Aurora, but perhaps the most unlikely contender that’ll keep you coming back for more is the popcorn at Annette, the brainchild of James Beard Award-winner Caroline Glover at Stanley Marketplace. The House Popcorn is simple: garlic, onion and nutritional yeast. “There’s no way that could be the BEST snack,” you might say. But Glover elevates a classic in such a simple way. It’s just great. Add a few orders to your burger dinner and bring them home for movie night. That’s the way to do it.

— Best Policy Proposal for Beating the Summer Heat: Free the Ice Cream Trucks

The sweet music of ice cream trucks could return to the streets of Aurora as soon as this summer in light of a proposal by Councilmember Dustin Zvonek to roll back a decades-old ban on the vehicles. Since 1957, treat trucks have been outlawed in Aurora — an ordinance at the time mentioned a citizen petition as well as the danger caused by children darting into traffic. But Zvonek and others say it’s time to pry the ice cream scooper out of the hands of overzealous regulators and make Aurora a place where enterprising drivers can again dispense cool treats on warm summer days. The proposal has already earned an early thumbs up from the president of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. And the Arapahoe County libertarians!

— Best Place to Donate a Bike: Second Chance Bicycle Shop

Ernie Clark began his nonprofit bicycle rehab out of a one-car garage; today, Second Chance Bikes boasts that it has given away tens of thousands of bicycles to young children, veterans and the homeless. The bike shop was in the news earlier this year, once it became clear that it would be displaced by the redevelopment of the East Bank Shopping Center. Ernie says he’s still looking for a permanent home for the nonprofit — they need to find a spot by October to pull off their yearly annual of bikes around Christmas. For the time being, you can find Ernie at 4122 S. Parker Road. Bring your old ride by, or, if you have time, help him and his volunteer crew fix up some bikes for kids and others in need. He says they’re always looking for help.

— Best Preps Marching Band: Eaglecrest High School

Quality music programs abound around Aurora, but Eaglecrest rises to forefront when it comes to the energy created by its band, especially during football games. The fields at Legacy Stadium or Stutler Bowl get filled with marching Raptors with festooned outfits, playing joyfully and with precision. Basketball games at the Nest get loud with the band filling half of the stands and taking center stage at key moments, while the band has occasionally appeared on the hill above school’s the softball and baseball fields to add to the ambience of competition. All that in addition to multiple concerts and performances.

— Best Preps Athlete, Boy — Evan Johnson, Grandview High School, football/track & field:

If you came out to a Grandview football game or a track meet this season, if you blinked, you might have missed Johnson. Electric speed helped him lead Grandview in receiving (averaging nearly 20 yards per catch) and his kick returning prowess helped the Wolves — who made it to the Class 5A semifinals — field one of the state’s most dangerous special teams units. Johnson (who is headed to Colorado State-Pueblo) was a key part of Grandview’s 5A state championship on the track in 2021 and he was just as important as the Wolves repeated this season. He anchored the state championship-winning 4×100 meter relay team, which set the Colorado state record in the event in the prelims of the Centennial League Championship meet, where he also set Grandview’s school record in the 100 meter dash.

— Best Prep Sports Coach, Man: John Reyes, Grandview High School Track & Field

Reyes’ track record (pun intended) at Grandview is impossible to argue with, as he has guided both the boys and girls teams to at least one state championship in the past six years and has done so by largely molding together a group of athletes with little to no experience in track and field coming into high school. Reyes’ boys teams have won back-to-back Class 5A state championships in commanding fashion, while he also led the Grandview girls team to a title in 2017 that saw the Wolves rack up a stunning 120 points in the process. Beloved by his athletes, Reyes stands out in an area that is loaded with quality coaches.

— Best Prep Sports Coach, Woman: Lisa Sparrow, Overland High School Gymnastics

Gymnasts at Aurora high schools have only one program in the area to compete for — which is based at Overland High School — and it is one that so many want to be a part of, largely because of the presence of Sparrow and assistant coach Alan Herron. Sparrow used to serve as Herron’s assistant, but the two flipped roles several seasons ago for a program that has long held the status of one of the state’s powerhouses. Overland is one of the most successful programs in Colorado history terms of winning state championships and it picked up its sixth title in 2021 with one of its most commanding performances, as it had the winners of four of the five individual events (all-around, floor exercise, balance beam, uneven bars and vault) besides winning the team title.

— Best Preps Athlete, Girl: Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest High School, wrestling/track & field

The people have chosen well, as Cayko is a multi-sport standout who finished her season in both girls wrestling and track & field on the medal podium at the state tournament. Cayko was simply dominant in the girls wrestling season with a 32-0 record with all 32 wins coming via pin, the last of which won her the 185-pound state championship in the first girls wrestling state tournament held at Ball Arena. Cayko also was one of Aurora’s best throwers during the track season and earned ninth place in the girls shot put at the Class 5A state meet.

— Best High School Mascot: Eaglecrest High School, yup, and eagle

Nothing against any of the students who dress up in costumes and try to whip their classmates into a frenzy, but nothing does that like the live mascot that is brought to various Eaglecrest school events. Through a partnership with nonprofit HawkQuest,

Eaglecrest — which has the nickname of the Raptors — gets the

inspiring appearance of a Bald Eagle at graduations, pep-rallies and sometimes at dances.

2022 Best of Aurora Winners Voting Results

CANNABIS

Best Dispensary for a Newbie

Colorado Harvest

11002 E. Yale Ave.

720-535-9489

coloradoharvestcompany.com

Best Loyalty Rewards Program

Lightshade

16821 E. Iliff Aurora

720-575-6702

lightshade.com

Best Dispensary for a Connoisseur

Medicine Man

1901 S. Havana St.

303-923-3825

medicinemandenver.com

Best Head Shop

Myxed Up Creations

1718 S. Chambers Rd.

303-695-9500

https://myxedup.com/

Best CBD Store

Rocky Road Aurora

1712 S. Chambers Rd.

(720) 741-2501

https://rockyroad.com/

Best Dispensary

Terrapin

11091 E. Mississippi Ave.

303-954-8402

terrapincarestation.com

CITY LIFE

Best Preschool

Aurora Public Schools

15701 E. First Ave. #109

303-367-3060

aurorak12.org

Best Preps Athlete, Female

Blythe Cayko,

Eaglecrest HS

Wrestling, Track

Best Public High School

Cherokee Trail

25901 E. Arapahoe Rd.

720-886-1900

cherrycreekschools.org

Best Place to Park

When you Go to the Airport

DIA Park

25200 E. 68th Ave.

303 288-7275

[email protected]

Best High School Mascot

Eaglecrest High School

5100 S. Picadilly St.

720-886-1000

cherrycreekschools.org

Best Preps Marching Band

Eaglecrest High School

5100 S. Picadilly St.

Best Preps Athlete, Male

Evan Johnson,

Grandview HS

Football/Track & Field

Best Public Middle School

Fox Ridge

26301 E. Arapahoe Rd.

720-886-4400

cherrycreekschools.org

Best Hotel for an Intown Escape

Gaylord

6700 N. Gaylords

Rockies Blvd.

720-452-6910

marriott.com

Best Hotel for Out of Town Guests

Hyatt House

12230 E. Colfax Ave.

303-364-1468

hyatt.com

Best Prep Sports Coach, Male

John Reyes,

Grandview HS

Track and Field

20500 E Araphoe ave

18003297324

maxprep.com

Best Prep Sports Coach, Female

Lisa Sparrow,

Overland HS

Gymnastics

12400 E. Jewell Ave.

720-747-3883

cherrycreekschools.org

Best Private School

Regis Jesuit High School

6300 S. Lewiston Way

303-269-8000

regisjesuit.com

Best Local Attraction

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St.

720-990-6743

stanleymarketplace.com

Best Public Elementary School

Sunrise

4050 S. Genoa Way

720-886-2900

cherrycreekschools.org

EATING OUT

Best Fried Chicken

Angry Chicken

1930 S. Havanna St. #13

angrychickenco.com

Best Place to Impress Out of Town Guests

Annette

2501 Dallas St. ste 108

720-710-9975

annetescratchtotable.com

Best Romantic Restaurant

Annette

2501 Dallas St. ste 108

720-710-9975

annetescratchtotable.com

Best Pierogi

Baba and Pops

9945 E. Colfax Ave.

720-4767183

orderbabandpops.com

Best Farm to Table

Restaurant

Bettola Bistro

10253 E. Iliff Ave

303-750-1580

Bettolbistro.com

Best Iced Tea

Black Bear Diner

14100 E Iliff Ave,

720-616-1768

blackbeardiner.com

Best Burger

Bookmakers

25791 E. Smoky Hill Rd. #50

303-353-8298

bookmarkersbarandgrill.com

Best Middle Eastern

Cafe Paprika

13160 E Mississippi Ave,

303-755-4150

places.singleplatform.com

Best Chicken Sandwich

Chick-Fil-A

14210 E. Alameda Ave.

303-366-0779

chick-fil-a.com

Best for Healthy Eating

Coco Loco

2353 S. Havanna St. D-14

303-284-2959

cocolococolorado.com

Best Hot Dogs

Costco

1471 S. Havana St.

303-750-2116

costco.com

Best Bakery

Daniels of Paris

12253 E. Iliff Ave.

303-751-6084

places.singleplatform.com

Best Burrito

Casa Vallarta

4002 S. Parker Rd.

303-617-4957

casavallarafamilmexicanresaurant.com



Best Brunch

Denver Biscuit Company

3237 E. Colfax Ave.

303-777-7900

denbisco.com

Best Biscuit

Denver Biscuit Company

3237 E. Colfax Ave.

303-777-7900

denbisco.com

Best Pizza

Dion’s

15150 E. 104th ave

720-836-5282

dion.com

Best Breakfast

Doug’s Diner

15444 E. Orchard Rd.

720-870-6228

dougsdiner.com

Best Chinese Dumplings

East China

15510 E. Centretech Parkway

303-363-6689

eastchinaaurora.com

Best TexMex

EL TEQUILENO

2790 S. Havanna St. x1

720-784-1260

tequilasmexrest.com

Best Steak

El Zarandiao

15109 E Colfax Ave.

720-500-3139

places.singleplatform.com

Best Chef

Enrique Socarras

Bettola Bistro

10253 E Iliff Ave. Aurora

303-750-1580

Best French Fries

Five Guys

Multiple locations

303-371-0314

fiveguys.com

Best Japanese

Fontana Sushi

19741 E. Smoky Hill Road.

303-680-8080

fontanacrusine.com

Best Wings

Golden Flame

18757 E Hampden Ave

303-690-1171

gfhwings.com

Best Gyros

Gyroz

13698 E iliff Ave

720-748-7650

gyros.com

Best Ribs

Hog Heaven

10797 E Mississippi Ave

Aurora 80012

720-808-4083

Best Juice / Smoothies

Jamba Juice

14151 E. Cedar Ave.

303-343-9090

jamba.com

Best Barbecue

Jim and Nicks

24153 E. Prospect Ave

720-274-5300

jimnnicks.com

Best Rotisserie Chicken

Juan’s Super Pollo

1593 Peoria St.

303-367-2738

juanssuperpollocolorado.com

Best Ramen

Katsu Ramen

1930 S. Havana St.

303-751-2222

ramendever.com

Best Noodle House

Katsu Ramen

1930 S. Havana St.

303-751-2222

ramendever.com

Best Place to Eat Alone

Katsu Ramen

1930 S. Havana St.

303-751-2222

ramendever.com

Best Vietnamese

Kim Ba Vietnamese Cuisine

12201 E. Mississippi Ave.

303-745-1637

Best Boba

Kim Ba Vietnamese Cuisine

12201 E. Mississippi Ave.

720-592-0969

kungfutea.com

Best ColoMex

La Cueva

9742 E. Colfax

303-367-1422

lacuevacolfax.com

Best Tamales

La Cueva

9742 E. Colfax

303-367-1422

lacuevacolfax.com

Best Mexican Bakery

La Luna

4132 S. Parker Rd.

720-751-9037



Best Torta

Las Tortugas

712 Peoria ave.

303-367-1123

Best Veggieburger

Lazy Dog

24110 S. State Ave.

719-372-5724

lazydogrestaurant.com

Best Coffee

Legends

13690 E. Iliff Ave.

303-671-0560

legendsofaurora.com

Best Tacos

Los Carboncitos

15210 E. 6th Ave.

303-364-2606

tacoscolorado.com

Best Central American Food

Maria Empanada

1298 S. Broadway

303-934-2221

mariaempanada.com

Best Vegetarian / Vegan

Masalaa Restaurant

3140 S Parker Rd #7,

Aurora, CO 80014

303-755-6272

masalaaus.com

Best Russian

Masha and the Bear

12101 E. Iliff Ave.

720-209-4748

Best Dim Sum

Mason’s Dumpling Shot

9655 E. Montview Blvd.

303-600-8998

toasttab.com

Best Restaurant for Takeout

Monsoon

24107 E. Commons Ave.

303-627-5444

mansoonsouthland.com

Best Paleteria

Neveria Las Mariposas

9509 E. Colfax Ave.

720-858-7127

Best Ethiopian

Nile Ethiopian

1951 S. Havanna St.

720-858-7127

Best Italian

Nonna’s

11877 E. Arapahoe Rd.

303-790-9999

nonna.restaurant.com

Best Jewish

NY Bagel Deli

7105 E. Hampton Ave.

303-759-4741

nydelinews.com

Best Caterer

Panera Bread

13100 E. Colfax Ave.

303-731-8300

panerabread.com

Best Papusas

Papusas Paradise

15462 E. Hampden Ave.

303-862-8652

Best Chinese

Paradise Cafe

6180 S. Gun Club Rd. 11

720-876-1808

paradiseasiancafeaurora.com

Best Thai

Pearl of Siam

18660 E. Hampden Ave.

303-617-7408

pearlofsiam.net

Best Pho

Pho 75

13736 E. Qunicy Ave.

303-699-7777

Best Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s

14241E. Alameda Ave.

303-364-8836

raisingcanes.com

Best Real Mexican

Real De Minas

11101 E. Colfax Ave.

303-367-1504

Best Deli

Rosenberg’s at Stanley

2501 Dallas St

303-955-0466

rosenbergebagels.com

Best Bagels

Rosenberg’s Bagels

2501 Dallas St

303-955-0466

rosenbergebagels.com

Best Wait Staff

Rosie’s Diner

14061 E. Iliff Ave

303-752-3663

rosiesdiner.com

Best Milkshake

Rosie’s Diner

14061 E. Iliff Ave

303-752-3663

rosiesdiner.com

Best Green Chili

Sams No 3

2580 S Havanna st.

303-751-0347

samsno3.com

Best Mexican Breakfast

Sams No 3

2580 S Havanna st.

303-751-0347

samsno3.com

Best Diner

Sams No 3

2580 S Havanna st.

303-751-0347

samsno3.com

Best Breakfast Burrito

Santiago’s

10400 E 6th ave

303-343-7040

eatatsantiagos.com

Best Guacamole

Senor Ric’s

13200 E. Mississippi ave

303-750-9000

seniorrics.net

Best Korean

Seoul Barbecue

2080 S. Havana st

303-632-7576

seoulkoreanbbq.com

Best Korean BBQ

Seoul BBQ

2080 S. Havana st

303-632-7576

seoulkoreanbbq.com

Best Frozen Yogurt

Snowl

1930 S. Havannast #5-6

720-542-9902

snowlcafe.com

Best Indian

Star of India

3102 S. Parker rd.

303-755-1921

starofindiadenver.com

Best Sushi

Sushi Den

1487 S. Pearl st

303-777-0826

sushiden.net

Best Ice Cream

Sweet Cow

2501 N. Stanley Market

303-484-1573

sweetcornicecream.com

Best Cheesesteak

Taste of Philly

18121-b E. Hampden Ave.

303-699-2080

tasteofphilly.bz

Best Banh Mi

Taste of Saigon

14200 E. Alemenda ave

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Texas Roadhouse

14200 e Iliff Ave.

303-745-3838

texasroadhouse.com

Best Greek

The Athenian

15350 E. Iliff ave.

720-449-0224

theathenianrestaurant.com

Best Donuts

The Donut House

360 S. Chambers Rd

303-632-7832

thedonuthouse.com

Best Seafood

The Juicy

2727 S. Parker Rd

720-808-3138

thejuicyseafoodusaco.com

Best Cajun Soul

The Lost Cajun

6105 S. Main St Unit F

303-627-5747

thelastcajun.com

Best Outdoor Dining

The Rock

22934 E. Smoky Hill Rd

303-690-7934

therockrestaurant.com

Best Nachos

The Rock

22934 E. Smoky Hill Rd

303-690-7934

therockrestaurant.com

Best Menudo

Victorias Mexican Resturant

1650 Tower Rd

303-363-4131

Best Waffles

Waffle House

12880 E. Mississippi ave.

303-696-1566

wafflehouse.com

Best Poke

Wanna Poke

16748 E. Smoky hill rd

303-693-0998

Best Food Truck

What Would Cheesus Do

Varies

303-733-7000

rebelcookingdough.com

Best Romantic Night

Wine Experience

6240 South Main st. L114

303-690-1025

wineexpercience.com

Best Queso

Yolanda’s

9612 E Arapahoe Rd.

303-792-2664

yolandatacos.com

Best Desserts

Yum Yum Cake & Pastries

2680 S.Havanna st.

303-353-8266

FOODIES

Best Croissant

Daniels of Paris

12253 E. Iliff ave.

303-751-6084

Best Carniceria

El Rancho

15401 E Mississippi ave.

303-751-6053

Best Vegan Store

Everest

848 illinois ave. ste 104

630-907-7661

Best European Market

Helga’s

14197 E Exposition Ave.

303-344-5488

helgasdeli.com

Best Asian Market

H Mart

2751 S Parker rd

303-745-4592

myhmart.com

Best Big Grocery Store

King Soopers

Various Locations

303-343-0064

kingsoopers.com

Best Health Food Store

Natural Grocers

3440 S Tower rd.

303-680-2344

naturalgrocers.com

Best Seafood Store

Ocean Pacific

12303 E. Mississippi Ave.

720-858-8818

pacificoceanmarket.com

Best Place to Buy Spices

Savory Spice Shop

6235 S. Main St. #107

303-680-2117

savoryspicrshop.com

FITNESS

Best Gym for Starters

Crossfit Crush

4530 S Reservoir Road Ste F

720-765-5221

crossfitcrush.net

Best Crossfit

Crossfit Crush

4530 S Reservoir Road Ste F

720-765-5221

crossfitcrush.net

Best Cooking

Party Schools

Aurora Rec Center

15151 E Alameda Pkwy

303-326-8700

aurogov.org

HEALTH

Best Dermatologist

Anne Hansen

Advanced Dermatology

1390 S. Potomac st124

303-368-8611

aobraces.com

Best Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy in

Target on Quincy

16910 E Qunincy Ave.

303-680-3284

cvs.com

Best Orthodontist

Advanced Orthodontics

6020 S. Gun Club rd E-1

303-699-7700

aobraces.com



Best Hospital

Children’s Hospital Colorado

12123 E 16th Ave.

720-777-1234

childrencolorado.org

Best Assisted Living Center

Garden Plaza at Aurora

14221 e Evans Ave

303-750-0820

centrypa.com

Best Dentist

Ginther Family Dentistry

6240 S.Main st. #200

303-693-2288

intefamilydentistry.com

Best Eye Doctor

Highline

24200 E. Smoky Hill

720-870-2828

highlinevisioncenter.com

Best Urgent Care

On Point Urgent Care on

Smoky Hill Road

24300 E Smokey Hill Rd.

303-330-0410

onepointurgentcare.com

Best General Practitioner

Stephanie Stevens

5657 S Himalya St #100

303-693-1404

dpediatricassociates.com

IMBIBE

Best Margarita

Casa Vallarta

4002 S. Parker rd.

303-617-4957

casavallartafamilymexicanrestaurant.com

Best Liquor Store

Chambers Discount

Wine & Liquors

15260 E. Iliff ave

303-751-6935

chamberswineandliquor.com

Best Colorado Craft Beer

Launchpad Brewery

884 S. Buckley rd

303-745-4599

launchpadbrewery.com

Best Happy Hour

Lazy Dog

24110 E. State ave

719-372-5724

lazydogrestaurant.com

Best Sports Bar

Legends of Aurora

13690 E Iliff ave.

303-671-0560

legendsofaurora.com

Best Bar with Live Music

The Stampede

2430 S. Havanna st.

303696-7686

greelystampede.org

HOME AND GARDEN

Best Garden Store / Nursery

Nick’s Garden Center

2001 S Chambers Rd

303-696-6657

nicksgardencenter.com

LOOKING GOOD

Best Hair Stylist

Deb Fairbanks

6908 S Biloxi Ct

303-284-9258

Best Tattoo Artist

Larry Foussat

Havana Street

303-369-5025

havanastreettattoo.com

Best Hair Salon

Sola Salon Studios

13923 E. Exposition ave.

solasalonstidios.com

PETS

Best Dog Run / Dog Park

Cherry Creek State Park

4201 S. Parker Rd

303-690-1166

cpw.state.co.us

Best Pet Supply Store

Chuck and Don’s

6380 S. Parker rd. ste 107

303-577-1198

chuckanddons.com

Best Kennel / Boarding

Dugan’s Dog House

6830 S. Liverpool St.

720-902-7240

dugandoghouse.com

Best Pet-Friendly Bar

Lazy Dog Restaurant

24110 E State Ave

719-372-5724

lazydogrestaurants.com

Best Pet Groomer

Pretty Paws Pet Grooming

15300 E Smoky Hill rd

303-699-3906

ttypawspetgromers.com

Best Veterinarian / Vet Clinic – Cats

Tallgrass Animal Hospital

21699 E. Qunicy Ave #j

720-420-9922

grassanimalhospital.com

Best Veterinarian / Vet Clinic – Dogs

Tallgrass Animal Hospital

21699 E Qunicy Ave unit J Auora 80015

720-420-9922

grassanimalhospital.com

NEWS AND MEDIA

Best Local TV Station

Channel 31

Best Local TV Anchor

Mark Koebrich

Best Local TV Weather Forecaster

Mike Nelson

Best Local Radio Personality

Rick Crandall

RECREATION and LEISURE

Best Fishing Hole

Aurora Reservoir

5800 S Powhaton rd

Best Shooting Range

Family Shooting Center and

Cherry Creek State Park

4201 S. Parker rd

303-680-5401

familyshootingcenter.com

Best Golf Course

Murphy Creek

1700 S Old Tom Morris Rd

303-739-1560

golfaurora.com

Best Local Hiking Trail

Quincy Reservoir

SERVICES AND

PROFESSIONALS

Best Electrician

Amp Electric

303-963-6711

Best Credit Union

Bellco

14302 E. Cedar Ave. Unit D

800-235-5261

bellco.org

Best Painting Company

Certa Pro

3164 Wheeling Way #103

303-751-0866

certapro.com

Best Retirement / Independent Living Facility

Cherry Creek Retirement

14555 E. Hampden Ave.

303-693-0200

cherrycreekretirement.com

Best Auto Service / Repair

Christian Brothers

14755 E Arapahoe rd

720-789-8352

cbac.com

Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company

Colorado Discount

303-566-1090

calldenverhvac.com

Best Car Wash

Dutch Car Wash

4301 S Parker Rd

720-243-3300

dutchcarwash.com

Best Lawyer / Law Firm Criminal and DUI

Eduardo Ferszt

1010 S. Jolilet st #21

303-696-9155

edfersztlaw.com

Best Roofing Company

Ethos Roofing

720-464-3687

ethosroofing.com

Best Mortgage Company

FirstBank

2300 S Havana St

303-337-2000

efirstbank.com

Best Bank

FirstBank

2300 S Havana St

303-337-2000

efirstbank.com

Best Moving Company

GrassRoots Moving

50 S, Havanna St

720-933-6842

grassrootsmovingllc.net

Best Place to Get An Oil Change

Grease Monkey

1790 S Buckley

303-369-5823

greasemonkeyauto.com

Best Mortuary Services

Horan & McConaty

1091 S Colorado Blvd

303-757-1238

https://www.horancares.com

Best Home Improvement Contractor

JR Remodeling Ltd.

720-450-2077

Best Insurance Company

Meghan Bowen State Farm

3131 S Vaughn Way

720.216.5553

http://www.meghanbowensf.com

Best Dry Cleaner

Parker Cleaners

3108 S Parker rd

303-755-6484

Best Florist

Blossom Flowery Delivery

(877) 414-7903

http://blossomflowerdelivery.com

Best Plumbing Services

Pipe It Up

18121 E. Hampden Ave

720-361-0200

pipeitup.com

Best Day Care Center

Primrose School of Tallgrass

21537 E Qunincy Ave

303-699-8001

primeroseschools.com

SHOPPING

Best Used Bookstore

2nd & Charles

6606 S Parker rd

303400-2948

2ndandcharles.com

Best Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

at Buckley & Iliff

17190 E Iliff Ave

303-745-7177

acehardware.com

Best Furniture Store

American Furniture

Warehouse

1700 S Abilene st

303-368-8555

afw.com

Best Used Donation Store

ARC Parker Road

3106 S Parker rd C-1

303-283-0337

arcthrift.com

Best Tire Store

Discount Tire, Iliff & Buckley

16710 E iliff Ave

303-695-6035

discounttire.com

Best Ski Shop

Epic Mountain Gear

2650 S. Havana St.

303-377-1734

epicmountaingear.com

Best Jewelry Store

Jared

235 S Abilene st

303-364-0800

www.jared.com

Best Children’s Clothing Store

Just Between Friends

Consignment

25690 E Quincy rd

720-277-9091

aurora.jbfsale.com

Best Men’s Clothing Store

K&G Fashion Superstore

13940 E Mississippi

303-369-1015

kgstores.com

Best Women’s Clothing Store

Mainstream Boutique

6224 Progress Ln

303-841-5866

mainstreamboutiqueaurora.com

Best Craft Store

Michaels

pl. 80 Abliene st

303-343-7049

michaels.com

Best Auto Dealer (New)

Stevinson Toyota

4440s. Havanna st

855-902-2145

www.stevinsontoyotaeast.com

Best Bookstore

Tattered Cover

2501 dallas st ste 144

720-420-5437

www.tatteredcover.com

Best Auto Dealer (Used)

Tynans Pre-owned

Superstore

2150 S Havnna st

720-717-7070

www.tynanspreowned.com

ARTS AND CULTURE

Best Local Cinema

AMC Dine-in Southlands

23955 E Plaza ave

303-627-5430

amctheatres.com

Best Local Theater Company

Aurora Fox

9900 E Colfax ave

303-739-1970

aurorafoxartscenter.org

Best Art Gallery

Downtown Aurora Visual Arts

1405 Florence st

303-367-5868

davarts.org