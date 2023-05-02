Shooting in Hoffman Heights leaves one dead Monday night

AURORA | Police say they are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Aurora’s Hoffman Heights neighborhood that left a man dead Monday evening.

At 11:42 p.m., Aurora police responded to a local hospital, where a 28-year-old man had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was rushed into surgery but died from his injuries.

Investigators later found bullet holes in the man’s car and connected the incident to a report of shots fired in the 13100 block of East 13th Place. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene early Tuesday morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the victim’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at 720-913-7867 and become eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.