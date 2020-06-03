Police investigating racist social media posts purportedly made by Cherry Creek High School student

AURORA | Arapahoe County sheriff officials are investigating whether a Cherry Creek High School student made social media posts school leaders called “explicitly racist and violent against the black community.”

The Cherry Creek School District turned the matter over to local law enforcement for investigation and is conducting its own investigation, according to district communications.

“We are aware of an allegation of a very concerning social media post that was attributed to a Cherry Creek High School student,” said Ginger Delgado, a spokesperson for Arapahoe County sheriffs. “There is currently an active investigation by the ACSO to determine the source of these posts. But please keep in mind, as with any investigation involving social media and/or electronic devices, this is a complex investigation and it may take some time.”

Arapahoe County sheriffs investigators and the Cherry Creek School District did not describe the content of the social media posts or disclose where the posts where made.

But copies of the alleged social media posts were provided to the Sentinel. In what appear to be Snapchat posts, text proclaims “I GO TO CHERRY CREEK HIGHSCHOOL” before making menacing statements and repeatedly using racial slurs.

The alleged post also appears to say George Floyd deserved to die. The man’s death has widely been described as a murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In a letter to district staff and families, Superintendent Scott Siegfried and Cherry Creek High School Principal Ryan Silva called the posts “explicitly racist and violent against the black community.”

The school leaders said they were made aware of the posts Tuesday near 5 p.m. School officials are also conducting their own investigation of the matter, they said.

“We condemn these racist and violent posts and we take all threats of violence extremely seriously,” the school leaders said in the letter. “We believe black lives matter and we will stand up against any actions or words that seek to harm students and families.”

According to the school officials, community members alerted school leadership and also reported the posts through the statewide school safety hotline Safe2Tell.

Schools including those in Cherry Creek periodically grapple with social media posts with content worrying school communities.

Last year, the district expelled a Cherry Creek High School student for posting a Snapchat of three students wearing costume hats paired with the text “Me and the boys bout to exterminate the Jews.” The post drew widespread condemnation from the school district, local Jewish residents and the Colorado branch of the Anti-Defamation League.

The student’s family later sued the school district seeking damages and re-enrollment in a district high school.