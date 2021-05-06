SHADY BUSINESS: Aurora police searching for group accused of nabbing $12K worth of sunglasses

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help to identify a group of people believed to have stolen thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a local shop last month.

Authorities on Thursday announced they are looking for five people suspected of nabbing $12,000 worth of shades from the Sunglass Hut in the Southlands shopping center throughout the month of April.

A spokesperson for Aurora police said items were stolen from the South Main Street store at 4:21 p.m on April 8, 6:15 p.m. on April 14 and 2:40 p.m.on April 27.

The quintet, which is composed of two females and three males, may be linked to a white SUV, according to images released on the Aurora Police Department’s Twitter. Investigators have indicated the crew may have used the same vehicle to steal packages from residents’ porches and doorsteps.

Detectives are asking anyone with potential information related to these individuals or these thefts to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.