Serial bank robber who hit Aurora Bank of the West sentenced to 19 years

AURORA | A Denver woman who robbed multiple banks across the metroplex last spring, including a Bank of the West in Aurora, has been sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison, authorities announced late Tuesday.

A federal judge sentenced Jenifer Adriana Lopez-Ramirez, 22, to 19 years in prison for a string of six bank robberies in Aurora, Centennial, Englewood and Denver last May and June, according to the local U.S. Attorney’s Office. Lopez-Ramirez was indicted last June and pleaded guilty to the charges against her on Feb. 4.

Officials said Lopez-Ramirez first robbed a First Citizens Bank on Zenith Meridian Drive in Englewood when she handed a teller a note demanding cash on May 3, 2019. Less than two hours later, she flashed a gun as she robbed the UMB Bank on South University Boulevard in Centennial.

She then robbed two more banks in Denver the following week. However, in a robbery at a Bellco Credit Union location on May 11, Lopez-Ramirez inadvertently snatched a GPS tracker affixed to money from the cash drawer. She was arrested a short time later following a high-speed car chase.

But Lopez-Ramirez was released from the Denver County Jail about a week later with a slew of release stipulations. She broke those conditions less than a week later and went on the lam.

She then robbed the Bank of the West location at 1389 S. Havana St. on June 4. Though she inadvertently snatched another GPS tracker in that heist, she quickly discarded the device.

Lopez-Ramirez robbed a final bank in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood before she was arrested on shoplifting charges on June 20.

“Lopez-Ramirez’s greed drove her to become a serial bank robber, and she continued her crime spree even after being arrested and released,” said U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason Dunn said in a statement. “Her career as an armed bank robber is over, and she will now have almost two decades in federal prison to think about her actions.”

Lopez-Ramirez was remanded to federal custody at the end of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.