Aurora Congressman Jason Crow, D-Colorado, answers a question from the audience during a Feb. 24, 2020 town hall meeting at Aurora Central High School. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Congressman Jason Crow to host fourth town hall 

AURORA | Once again Aurora Congressman Jason Crow is hosting a town hall related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. Constituents can call into the town hall by dialing 855-286-0296 or visiting https://crow.house.gov/live

Local State Senator Jeff Bridges and state Reps. Meg Froelich and Tom Sullivan will also be on the call with Dr. John Douglas of Tri-County Health Department.

 This is Crow’s fourth town hall regarding the pandemic.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer

Colorado National Guard medical personnel perform coronavirus test on a motorist at a drive-thru testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. Officials planned to administer 150 tests but the line of vehicles wrapped around three city blocks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AURORA | An Aurora hotel is the latest to offer free and discounted services to area first responders and healthcare staffers. 

Police officers, fire fighters and healthcare workers can now stay for free or cheap at the Aurora-Parker Fairfield Inn & Suites, a Marriott brand hotel managed by Hawkeye Hotels. The hotel management chain, owning hotels across the U.S., is slashing room costs in other cities as well and aims to become a resource hub for organizations in need of space. 

“Of the many brave men and women fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, some have voiced the need for additional accommodations or alternative places to stay,” Hawkeye Hotels spokeswoman Allison Ordman said in a press release. 

Ordman urged organizations in need of rooms to contact Hawkeye’s team at [email protected] 

Elsewhere, Hilton hotels pledged to donate 1 million rooms nationwide for healthcare personnel unable to go home for fear of infecting their loved ones. Nurses, EMTs, paramedics and doctors are eligible. Marriott hotels is also pledging to donate $10 million worth of hotel stays to frontline doctors and nurses.

— GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR