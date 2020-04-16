Congressman Jason Crow to host fourth town hall

AURORA | Once again Aurora Congressman Jason Crow is hosting a town hall related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. Constituents can call into the town hall by dialing 855-286-0296 or visiting https://crow.house.gov/live.

Local State Senator Jeff Bridges and state Reps. Meg Froelich and Tom Sullivan will also be on the call with Dr. John Douglas of Tri-County Health Department.

This is Crow’s fourth town hall regarding the pandemic.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer

AURORA | An Aurora hotel is the latest to offer free and discounted services to area first responders and healthcare staffers.

Police officers, fire fighters and healthcare workers can now stay for free or cheap at the Aurora-Parker Fairfield Inn & Suites, a Marriott brand hotel managed by Hawkeye Hotels. The hotel management chain, owning hotels across the U.S., is slashing room costs in other cities as well and aims to become a resource hub for organizations in need of space.

“Of the many brave men and women fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, some have voiced the need for additional accommodations or alternative places to stay,” Hawkeye Hotels spokeswoman Allison Ordman said in a press release.

Ordman urged organizations in need of rooms to contact Hawkeye’s team at [email protected]

Elsewhere, Hilton hotels pledged to donate 1 million rooms nationwide for healthcare personnel unable to go home for fear of infecting their loved ones. Nurses, EMTs, paramedics and doctors are eligible. Marriott hotels is also pledging to donate $10 million worth of hotel stays to frontline doctors and nurses.

— GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer