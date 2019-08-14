AURORA | Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is hosting a town hall meeting on gun violence in Aurora later this month, weeks after her advocacy group launched a television ad targeting Sen. Cory Gardner for not supporting a bipartisan background checks bill.

The town hall is set to feature Aurora Congressman Jason Crow, state Sen. Rhonda Fields, and a group of gun violence prevention advocates. The meeting will be August 26 at the Aurora Association of Realtors.

The panel is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Giffords founded the advocacy group that shares her namesake after being wounded in a shooting in 2011. Giffords was hosting a constituent meeting when she was shot in the head.

Giffords, the advocacy group, most recently launched a $750,000 ad campaign calling out Sen. Cory Gardner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for not supporting background check legislation that passed the House earlier this year.

The television ad was set to play in Colorado and Kentucky.

“Senate Republicans have witnessed tragedy after tragedy but blocked a vote on background checks,” Peter Ambler, Executive Director of Giffords, said in a statement about the ad campaign. “Families across America are living in fear that gunmen will attack them at their malls, churches, movie theaters, and schools. Americans have had enough. They’re demanding action and they’re expecting change. Senate Republicans can either protect the gun lobby and its profits from dangerous gun sales or they can hold a vote on background checks to protect their constituents.”

Giffords endorsed Crow in 2017, saying that he “has shown the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and help lead the effort to reduce gun violence in our country.”

