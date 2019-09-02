AURORA | Five candidates for Aurora City Council have been endorsed by Colorado People’s Action for their progressive policy stances.

CPA — the political arm of Colorado People’s Alliance, which separately focuses on racial justice advocacy — endorsed Omar Montgomery for mayor, Juan Marcano in Ward IV, Alison Coombs in Ward V, Bryan Lindstrom in Ward VI and Leanne Wheeler for the at-large seat.

In 2017, the group made its first municipal endorsements ever, in Aurora, supporting now-councilwomen Nicole Johnston, Allison Hiltz and Crystal Murillo. CPA also endorsed Candi CdeBaca for Denver City Council last year. The group called her election a “historic victory.”

“After years of investment in Aurora, electing three of their members to the Aurora City Council in 2017 on a bold progressive platform, they have a member running for each of the open seats in council including the Mayor’s seat,” a news release about the endorsement said. “This year, CPA seeks to win a progressive majority and flip the council from corporate greed to community control.”

CPA said those candidates endorsed would take on Aurora’s cost of living, fracking and “inhumane immigrant prisons,” referring to the ICE immigration detention center in north Aurora.

Each of the candidates endorsed pledged to the “People’s Platform,” which focuses on a platform of “economic, climate, immigrant and racial justice.”

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer