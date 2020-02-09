1 of 4

AURORA | Two presidential candidates and a Trump surrogate are making Aurora a priority ahead of the state’s presidential primary on March 3.

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced last week his campaign is opening an office in Aurora. Actor Sam Waterston is stumping for the former New York City mayor at the new East Mississippi Avenue office on Sunday.

Later this month, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expected to hold a town hall-style event in Aurora, according to the candidate’s campaign website. There currently aren’t any details of the event’s location.

The event was first reported by ColoradoPolitics.com.

Buttigieg will arrive in Aurora days ahead of Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold presidential primary elections. Last week he picked up 13 delegates in Iowa, just one delegate ahead of Bernie Sanders.

On Feb. 19, Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and a Trump campaign adviser, will be host to a Keep America Great Campaign event at an Aurora hotel.

Lara Trump is the wife of Eric Trump and a former television producer. That event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 13200 E. 14th Place, across from the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Waterston, who starred in Law and Order from 1994 until 2010, is slated to campaign for Bloomberg at noon Sunday at 14046 E Mississippi Ave.

Last year, Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Elizabeth Warren held events in Aurora.

The Aurora area was for decades seen as a swing district leaning right and is now considered a reliably Democratic district.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer