School of Mines homecoming float collapses, 10 injured

GOLDEN | A float in the Colorado School of Mines homecoming parade collapsed, injuring at least 10 people.

Golden Police say the incident occurred about 9:50 a.m. Saturday when the pickup truck towing the float turned a corner and had a problem with the hitch, causing the trailer with the float to bounce and collapse.

About 30 people belonging to a fraternity and sorority were on the float at the time.

Eight people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, another two went to a hospital on their own. Others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say the most serious injury was a broken bone.