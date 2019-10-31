Scene cleared, arrest made after man claiming he had bomb in car walked into Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office

AURORA | Arapahoe County investigators on Thursday arrested a man who walked into the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and declared that he had a bomb his car, according to information released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

A bomb squad did not find any incendiary devices in the unidentified man’s vehicle.

“We are all good here,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in a tweeted statement. “Thank you to the amazing Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad for their quick response, expertise, and calm-under-pressure approach. There is never a dull day in this job.”

The local sheriff’s office instructed all businesses within one-quarter mile of the DA’s office on South Revere Parkway to shelter in place at approximately 12:45 p.m. Oct. 31, according to tweets.

The order to shelter in place was lifted less than an hour later.

Investigators did not specify any initial charges recommended to be filed against the unidentified man.

Citing an ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office said investigators do not immediately expect to release any additional information.

This story will be updated if any additional information becomes available in the coming days.