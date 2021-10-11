Salmonella outbreak tied to seafood sickens 82 in Colorado

DENVER | A salmonella outbreak tied to seafood that Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products Inc. processed or manufactured has sickened at least 82 Coloradans in 14 counties.

Of 102 people in 14 states who got sick from salmonella, all but two live in Colorado or reported traveling to the state the week before they became ill, according to a food safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nineteen people have been hospitalized, The Denver Post reported.

The agency is investigating with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported that samples collected from Northeast Seafood Products Thursday were positive for Salmonella Thompson and matched the outbreak strain.

Northeast Seafood Products has temporarily halted production and has recalled a long list of fish including haddock, monkfish, grouper, red snapper, ocean perch, pacific cod, halibut, coho salmon, and others that restaurants and grocery stores purchased and sold through Oct. 7, according to the alert. The fish was sold at stores including Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts in Colorado.

The CDC says people should throw out any recalled products, wash containers and surfaces that touched the food and throw out seafood they’re unsure about.

Anyone who experiences severe symptoms of salmonella such as diarrhea, a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting, dehydration, dry mouth and throat, or dizziness should contact a health care provider immediately.