RTD suspends bus, light-rail into Downtown Denver as protests continue

AURORA | Bus and rail services into and out of downtown Denver won’t be available Friday afternoon because of planned protests.

The Regional Transportation District announced the temporary closures Friday, after an evening of rowdy protests the night prior.

Roads throughout downtown were blocked Thursday evening as marchers chanted “Black Lives Matter!” and “I can’t breathe”, the final words of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis earlier this month.

RTD put the following service changes into effect until further notice:

No bus or rail service will be provided to/from downtown Denver. This includes Union Station and Civic Center Station, which will remain closed.

Several bus routes will be detoured around downtown, starting at 11 a.m. today.

On light rail: The L line is not running The H line is running to 10th/Osage Station The C, E and W Lines are running to Empower Field at Mile High Station

Commuter rail lines will travel between the following stations: University of Colorado A Line: Central Park and Denver International Airport B Line: Westminster and 41st/Fox G Line: Ward and 41st/Fox



RTD estimates Friday’s noon protest will draw at least 2,000 people and protests over the weekend could draw 10,000 people, making public transportation nearly impossible in and out of downtown.

Alerts and updates will be available on RTD’s rider alerts webpage and on their Twitter account.