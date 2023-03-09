Rollover crash of a trash truck closes I-70 lanes Thursday afternoon

1 of 2

AURORA | Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 is currently closed at East 470 due to a rollover crash of a trash truck leaking compressed natural gas.

Traffic is being diverted onto Tower Road, according to updates the Aurora Police Department posted to twitter. Eastbound I-70 lanes were closed but have since reopened.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

A hazmat crew from AFR responded to the crash at about 3:30 p.m. The leak has stopped, and the crew is now attempting to ensure that the truck is safe to be towed, the department said.

Traffic updates will be posted to APD’s Twitter page.

“Cleanup and towing of the trash truck will take an extended time,” police said.