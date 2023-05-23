Rollover crash at I-225 and Parker Road Monday night injures 1

AURORA | An unidentified motorist was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital Monday night after the driver’s car rolled over, requiring Aurora firefighters to extricate the patient.

Aurora Fire and Rescue officials said the single-accident crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. near Interstate 225 and Parker Road. It appears the car went off the road on the off-ramp of I-225 leading to northbound Parker Road.

One person was extricated by rescuers. The roadway was closed to remove hazards and re-opened later, officials said.