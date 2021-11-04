I-225 reopened after fatal rollover crash in Aurora Thursday morning

Northbound I-225 traffic is jammed near East Mississippi Avenue Thursday morning after a rollover crash near 6th Avenue prompted police to close the highway. CDOT

AURORA | An early-morning rollover crash Thursday on Interstate 225 in Aurora near East Sixth Avenue has left one person dead and prompted the closure of parts of the highway, according to Aurora police.

The interstate was reopened at about 8:15 a.m.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. The driver of a northbound car that rolled over was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

“Circumstances leading up to the crash are still being determined,” police said in a tweet.

The northbound lanes of I-225 near Sixth Avenue were closed for almost two hours, snarling traffic back to I-25.

