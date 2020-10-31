Rock climber dies after falling from Boulder’s 2nd Flatiron

BOULDER | Authorities say a climber died after falling from the Second Flatiron in Boulder County.

Sheriff’s officials say park rangers were called to the scene Friday morning and started CPR. The climber, who fell while scrambling on the rock face, was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later. His name and age have not been released.

The death investigation is ongoing, but sheriff’s officials do not suspect foul play. No other information has been released.

The Flatirons, just southwest of the University of Colorado, are popular among rock climbers and are sometimes ascended without the protection of ropes.