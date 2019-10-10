Republicans protest Congressman Crow’s recent push for Trump’s impeachment inquiry

1 of 9

AURORA | Colorado Republican leaders and supporters of President Donald Trump assembled in front of Aurora Congressman Jason Crow’s district office Thursday morning to disavow Crow’s support of an impeachment inquiry.

Crow was among seven freshman Democrats elected in moderate districts last year that published a Washington Post op-ed urging fellow lawmakers “to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of ‘inherent contempt’ and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security.”

Colorado GOP Vice Chair Kristi Burton Brown led the news conference, which featured Crow’s two Republican challengers, Steve House and Casper Stockham. State Rep. Patrick Neville, who represents Castle Rock, was also on hand to renounce Crow.

“We are going to get President Trump re-elected. He is going to defeat this nonsense,” Neville said. “I’m so glad we have him in there, because he’s proven what can happen if you actually have a fighter in the office of the President of the United States. That’s what he is.”

Kyle Kohli, a spokesman for the Colorado GOP and former staffer of former Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman, told the Sentinel Crow’s move to support the impeachment inquiry was not a platform he ran on and thus it was a political move.

“As members of Congress, we have prioritized delivering for our constituents — remaining steadfast in our focus on health care, infrastructure, economic policy and our communities’ priorities,” Crow and the six other Democrats wrote in the op-ed. “Yet everything we do harks back to our oaths to defend the country. These new allegations are a threat to all we have sworn to protect. We must preserve the checks and balances envisioned by the Founders and restore the trust of the American people in our government. And that is what we intend to do.”

A spokesperson for Crow declined to comment on the protest and allegations.

House, the former state GOP chair who announced his bid for CD6 this summer, said his “primary concern is that these guys actually love impeachment and hate this president more than they love our country.”

“Weaponizing a presidential impeachment by writing an op-ed when you really don’t know what all the facts are is irresponsible and not what Jason Crow, a moderate in his words, was promising he would do. Colorado families have real problems here, sky-rocketing health care costs, the lack of affordable housing and the ability to pay for our education,” he told the crowd in below-freezing temperatures. “Meanwhile, Jason Crow and Nancy Pelosi are spending their time, and frankly our money, trying to overturn an election through partisan political strategies while we’re actually sitting at our kitchen tables trying to figure out how to educate our kids and buy healthcare to be able to live the life we deserve.”