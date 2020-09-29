Regis Jesuit High School stops in-school classes for 1 week, citing quarantines

AURORA | Regis Jesuit High School has shuttered classrooms and moved to online learning for one week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and resulting students in quarantine.

According to an email sent to families from Principal Jimmy Tricco, the school will be moving to online only for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community, coupled with the quarantine being experienced by a significant number of students and teachers due to close contact, means we are able to deliver in-person instruction and care in our current mode,” Tricco said in the email.

There were four new COVID-19 cases last week, requiring 205 people to quarantine, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard. About 1,700 students attend the private high school.

The school was previously operating in a hybrid model, where half the student body would be on campus at a time and the other half would take classes online. The school will return to hybrid learning on Oct. 5, the email said.

Sports and afterschool activities are still taking place this week because they require fewer students to be on campus, the email said.