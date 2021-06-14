Rash of weekend shootings in Aurora leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

AURORA | Aurora police are looking into what prompted four separate shootings that left one man dead and four others injured in the city over the weekend.

The spate of violence began at 10:20 p.m. June 11 when two people were shot in the city’s Meadow Hills neighborhood, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

Police didn’t find either of the people who had been shot in the area, but they later determined that both people drove themselves to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

One of the two people injured in the shooting, an adult male, died of his injuries after being admitted to a hospital, police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

The other person who was injured, a 17-year-old male, has already been released from the hospital, according to a department spokesman.

No suspect or arresting information has been released.

About 12 hours later on June 12, a male of an unknown age was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, lying on the ground, in the 3100 block of North Ursula Street, police said on Twitter.

The male is expected to survive his injuries, officials said.

Authorities said the suspected shooter or shooters left the area in a blue SUV, although no further information on the male’s assailant has been released.

The next day, police believe a woman was shot while she was at a house party at 23577 E. Fifth Place. The woman fled the area after the shooting and admitted herself to a local hospital at about 5:30 a.m. on June 13. Investigators later linked her injuries to the party at an under-construction home.

It’s unclear where on her body or how many times the woman was shot.

No arrests in connection with the Sunday morning shooting had been announced as of June 13, and police said more than a dozen partygoers fled the area after police arrived shortly after 4 a.m.

The final reported shooting of the weekend occurred in a parking lot at 2751 S. Parker Road, when a 19-year-old woman was shot at “a car meet” shortly after midnight June 14, police said on Twitter.

The woman also admitted herself to a local hospital, and no information on the suspected shooter or shooters has been released.

Anyone who may have potential information related to these recent shootings is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.

Victims of aggravated assaults, which is often how shootings are categorized in crime statistics, were up more than 45% in the first four months of 2021 when comparing to the same time frame last year, according to Aurora police statistics. Through May 2, 766 people were wounded in aggravated assaults in Aurora.

Overall, major crime is up 40% so far this year, with 6,427 incidents of what officials designate the most serious crimes reported through the beginning of May.

“We have had an uptick in some violent crime and the community is concerned,” Police Chief Vanessa Wilson told a group of people who participated in a safety advocacy walk in the city last month.