PROSECUTORS: Aurora health worker stole ring, credit cards from dead, elderly virus victim

AURORA | Denver prosecutors have accused a 29-year-old Aurora woman of stealing money and jewelry from an 86-year-old woman who recently died of COVID-19, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday.

Elizabeth Daniels faces a trio of felony charges and an additional misdemeanor charge after being arrested on suspicion of stealing a credit card and engagement ring from an elderly woman she was tasked with caring for after the woman contracted the new coronavirus.

Daniels stole the items from Barbara Gust, who was a resident of Carillon at Bellevue Station, an elder care facility in Denver, prosecutors have alleged.

A temp agency had recently placed Daniels at the facility to provide additional staffing after several residents and workers there contracted COVID-19, according to an arrest affidavit. The retirement community and nursing home has reported 28 confirmed cases of the virus among residents and staffers, according to data released by the state health department Wednesday. Six people have died there.

Gust’s family members contacted police after noticing her diamond engagement ring was missing and that several credit card transactions had been made under her name after she died on April 15, according to court documents.

Denver detectives linked Daniels to the post-mortem transactions after contacting workers at a used car dealership in Englewood, where Gust’s card was swiped in a $200 transaction the day Gust died. Family members estimated Gust’s card had been used to buy a total of $3,000 worth of items without her consent.

Authorities later found the engagement ring, valued at more than $13,000, at a pawn shop.

Daniels was most recently a resident of the High Line Flats apartment complex near the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Laredo Street in Aurora, according to court records.

Officials issued a warrant for Daniels’ arrest on April 20, and she was booked into the Denver County Jail on April 21, according to county records. Her bond was set at $15,000, and she has since been released.

She was advised of the charges filed against her on April 22, according to the Denver DA’s Office. She’s scheduled to appear next in Denver County Court at 9 a.m. on June 22.