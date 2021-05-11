Premier ‘narrative’ Sentinel Town Hall Tuesday 2 p.m. focuses on region’s Asian hate crimes, bigotry

AURORA | A mother in Littleton is spit on in front of her young children. A man is harassed while sitting in his car in Denver. An elderly business owner is accosted while grocery shopping in Lakewood.

Those details led a Sentinel Colorado cover story weeks ago, as more communities across the nation stood up against an increasing number of violent crimes against Asian-Pacific Americans and abuses further under the radar. Asian hate crimes, bigotry and random acts of cruelty are far more common than non-Asians understand them to be, according to national and local Asian-Pacific American and immigrant community leaders.

Last month, a well-established community newspaper in Greenwood Village became the center of a recurring controversy over its April Fools’ news prank story that made Asian Americans and Chinese people the focus of racist satire.

These recent events have prompted Sentinel Colorado to sponsor it’s premier Sentinel Town Hall with three prominent leaders in the region’s Asian-Pacific community to discuss issues surrounding crimes against Asian Americans, chronic mistreatment and how the community is pushing back against abuse and indifference.

“We have been hearing more and more reports from our friends and community members about harassment that they’re getting while they’re out in public,” said Harry Budisidharta, executive director of the Asian Pacific Development Center in Aurora. “It ranges from spitting, to shoving, to yelling of racial slurs, to people backing away and looking visibly afraid.”

The failed April Fools satire in the Greenwood Villager has prompted the community to press newspaper advertisers to boycott the paper. As of last week, Budisidharta said about 30 advertisers had agreed to withhold buys in the weekly paper.

Sentinel Colorado is launching a series of Town Hall conversations on issues like this. It’s a new, experimental format, allowing guests to have real-time conversations in an easy-to-follow narrative format. Joined by Sentinel staffers, Budisidharta; Fran Campbell, president and CEO of the Asian Chamber of Commerce; and Tarika Cefkin, executive director of the Nathan Yip Foundation, will provide insights about how Asian Americans are subjected to overt and covert bigotry, progress made in fighting against it, and how racism couched as humor or free speech are especially harmful to the community.

Join us by clicking here or going to townhall.sentinelcolorado.com to participate in the live program Tuesday May 11 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Read along as these three community leaders start the conversation and then take questions from readers after about 3 p.m. The conversation will continue beyond that, allowing queries to the panelists and commentary from readers.

To follow the Sentinel Town Hall, just go to townhall.sentinelcolorado.com. To participate in the town hall meeting, simply register as a participant. It’s free, easy and secure. Anonymous commentary is not permitted.